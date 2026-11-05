🚚 Austell GA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Midday & Night Shifts

Austell’s warehouses are busy and hiring, especially for folks who don’t mind staying active and working later shifts. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southeast Pet

Southeast Pet Location: Austell, GA (in person)

Pay: Up to $19.50/hour

Type: Full-time, Night/2nd Shift (Mon–Thu, 2:00 p.m. until done)

You’ll run the nightly order flow: printing pick tickets, assigning work, checking customer status, and making sure routes, invoices, and driver paperwork are all correct. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of warehouse/shipping clerk experience, strong computer skills, and like being the organized hub of the night shift. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc.

Location: Austell, GA

Pay: $18.00/hour + $1,000 retention bonus

Type: Full-time, Midday Shift (Sun–Thu, 1:00 p.m. until done)

Active shipping role picking, scanning, packing, and staging auto parts orders, plus loading/unloading trucks in a non-climate-controlled warehouse. Good for someone 18+ who wants steady hours, is okay lifting up to 75 lbs, and likes learning equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Offers daily pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth paths.

Employer: Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc. (3PL for LKQ)

Location: Austell, GA

Pay: $17.50/hour + $2.00/hour after 5 p.m. + $1,000 retention bonus

Type: Full-time, First/Mid Shift (Mon–Fri, 9:00 a.m. until shift ends; overtime possible)

You’ll handle 3PL work: pulling and staging orders, stocking inbound freight, and loading/unloading trucks while keeping inventory accurate. Great if you want a weekday schedule, are comfortable on your feet lifting up to 75 lbs, and like the idea of equipment training and internal promotions. Includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, bonuses, and tuition assistance.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.