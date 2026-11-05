🏭 Austell, GA Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Austell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like running the floor or leading the whole operation. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Gaylor Electric

Gaylor Electric Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Gaylor’s Production Innovation Center, running day-to-day manufacturing, safety, quality, and cost control. This is a hands-on leadership role where you’ll manage staff, improve processes (LEAN/Six Sigma a plus), and help drive new manufacturing methods from idea to field installation.

Employer: Greif

Location: Austell, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Compensation Range: $19.23 – $30.77 (see posting for details)

Run and set up production machines for a global packaging company, doing quality checks, basic troubleshooting, and pallet building. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of machine experience, can read measuring tools, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working overnight.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers often post related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.