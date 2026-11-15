Aurora’s retail scene is busy right now, with outlets, big box stores, and groceries all hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Location: Aurora Farms Premium Outlets, Aurora, OH

Aurora Farms Premium Outlets, Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.50/hour

Lead the floor in a classic clothing store, help run daily operations, and coach the team while keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have apparel or supervisory experience and like a polished, customer-first environment.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 7205 Market Place Drive, Aurora, OH

7205 Market Place Drive, Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour starting

Help keep the store organized, run the register, and stock new finds while giving friendly customer service. Great short-term role if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and a way to get retail experience.

Employer: Heinen's

Location: Aurora, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the meat department of a well-known local grocery chain, handling product, stocking, and food safety while helping customers with questions. Good for someone who doesn’t mind physical work, wants steady hours, and is interested in learning a food trade with promotion potential.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 7235 Market Place Dr, Aurora, OH 44202

7235 Market Place Dr, Type: Likely Full-time management

Likely Salary: $65,000–$100,000/year + potential bonuses

Lead the apparel area, manage and train associates, and drive sales and merchandising in a busy store. Strong option if you have retail and supervisory experience and want a higher-paying role with broad benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Aurora, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonuses mentioned)

Hands-on assistant manager role where you lead a small team, help with tire service, and take care of customers on the floor. Ideal if you like active work, want Sundays off, and are looking for a clear path to store leadership.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.