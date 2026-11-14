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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Aurora, Ohio Right Now
Aurora neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from bedroom furniture to sewing machines and home decor. Here’s what’s up for grabs around Aurora Hill Dr.
Black Wooden Bed Frame with Patchwork Quilt
Item: Black wooden bed frame with mattress, mattress topper, and patchwork quilt
Details: Black slatted headboard and footboard. Comes with mattress, mattress topper, green sheets, and gold sheets (quilt not included with the sheets). Described as clean, from a no pets, no smoking home.
Condition: Clean; no smoke or pet exposure noted.
Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kenmore Sewing Machine
Item: Kenmore sewing machine with accessories
Details: Includes foot pedal and power cord. Comes with buttonholer attachments and the flat-bed attachment (machine is shown in photos using the free arm feature, which is handy for sewing cuffs and sleeves).
Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage White Sewing Machine
Item: Vintage White brand mechanical sewing machine in cabinet
Details: Mechanical machine with reverse control and adjustable settings. Shows visible wear. Comes mounted in a cabinet.
Condition: Used, with visible wear.
Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Electric Fireplace Insert
Item: Electric fireplace insert
Details: Black insert with faux logs, glass side panels, and control buttons on the unit. Brand is not visible. Both the flame effect and heater are reported to work. No remote included.
Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—these free deals in Aurora can go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.