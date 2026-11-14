Aurora neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from bedroom furniture to sewing machines and home decor. Here’s what’s up for grabs around Aurora Hill Dr.

Item: Black wooden bed frame with mattress, mattress topper, and patchwork quilt

Details: Black slatted headboard and footboard. Comes with mattress, mattress topper, green sheets, and gold sheets (quilt not included with the sheets). Described as clean, from a no pets, no smoking home.

Condition: Clean; no smoke or pet exposure noted.

Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Kenmore sewing machine with accessories

Details: Includes foot pedal and power cord. Comes with buttonholer attachments and the flat-bed attachment (machine is shown in photos using the free arm feature, which is handy for sewing cuffs and sleeves).

Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vintage White brand mechanical sewing machine in cabinet

Details: Mechanical machine with reverse control and adjustable settings. Shows visible wear. Comes mounted in a cabinet.

Condition: Used, with visible wear.

Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Electric fireplace insert

Details: Black insert with faux logs, glass side panels, and control buttons on the unit. Brand is not visible. Both the flame effect and heater are reported to work. No remote included.

Location: Aurora Hill Dr, Aurora, OH

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—these free deals in Aurora can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.