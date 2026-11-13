Aurora has a nice mix of driving work right now, from local box truck routes to flexible food delivery. All of these are in-person and based right in Aurora, OH.

Employer: LeeAngelo's

LeeAngelo's Location: Aurora, OH

Type: Part-time (about 25–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $8.00–$10.00/hour + 100% of your delivery tips

Use your own car to deliver food during dinner and weekend shifts, then help in the shop between runs (prep, dishes, closing). Great if you like evenings, want steady hours, and like the idea of keeping all your tips plus a free meal on shift.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

Location: Aurora, OH (on-site, local routes between Aurora & Streetsboro)

(on-site, local routes between Aurora & Streetsboro) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a company box truck moving materials between company campuses and help with warehouse tasks. Comes with strong benefits (including $0-cost dental, vision, disability, and life insurance, plus retirement match and paid parental leave) and steady daytime-style work.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.