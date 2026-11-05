🏭 Several Manufacturing Openings in Aurora, OH (Multiple Shifts)

Aurora’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in power systems and metal fabrication. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems Location: Aurora, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Help get power cabinets ready for final packaging by installing panels, labels, and hardware, and staging materials for the line. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable with hand tools, can stand for long periods, and like keeping things organized in a fast-paced shop.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems Location: Aurora, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Salary: Not listed

Run a laser/punch combo machine to cut sheet metal parts, handle daily start-up/shut-down, and check quality. Ideal if you have 5+ years operating equipment, can read mechanical drawings, and want a weekend-based schedule.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems Location: Aurora, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Assemble hardware (hinges, brackets, fasteners, etc.) onto metal and non-metal parts to build subassemblies for power systems. Great if you have mechanical skills, can read assembly drawings, and like detailed, hands-on work during daytime hours.

Employer: LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems Location: Aurora, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Same core sub-assembly work as the 1st shift role, but on 2nd shift for those who prefer later hours. You’ll use hand and power tools, follow BOMs and drawings, and help keep quality and safety on point.

LayerZero highlights strong benefits (including several $0-cost insurance options, retirement match, and paid parental leave), so if one of these fits you, click through and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.