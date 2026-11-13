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🏥 Aurora, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & CNA Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Aurora, MO, especially for hands-on nursing care. If you like working with seniors and want steady shifts, these roles at Ascend at Aurora are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nurse (6p–6a)
- Employer: Ascend at Aurora
- Location: Aurora, MO (Lawrence County)
- Type: Full-time, 6p–6a
- Pay: Daily Pay option (exact rate not listed)
Overnight LPN role in a nursing facility, focused on resident care, emergencies, and following care plans. Good fit if you have LPN/RN license in MO and 1 year of nursing home experience and want steady 12-hour night shifts.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA – FT/PT, Day & Night)
- Employer: Ascend at Aurora
- Location: Aurora, MO
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, 6a–6p and 6p–6a
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, Daily Pay, attendance bonus
Hands-on CNA role helping residents with bathing, feeding, mobility, and daily care. New CNA grads are welcome, so this is a solid entry point if you’re just starting out and want flexible shifts.
Certified Medication Technician (CMT – 6a–6p)
- Employer: Ascend at Aurora
- Location: Aurora, MO
- Type: Part-time (6a–6p every other Sat–Mon) and listed as Full-time
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, Daily Pay, attendance bonus
Medication-focused role in a nursing facility: giving meds, taking vitals, and helping with basic clinical tasks and specimens. Great if you hold a CMT license in MO and want a set weekend schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak hours for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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