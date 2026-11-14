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🐶 Playful Lab/Heeler Puppies Ready for Adoption in Aurora IN
Looking for a fun, active puppy to join your family? Stray Haven in Aurora, IN has a whole litter of Labrador Retriever / Blue Heeler mix babies looking for loving homes.
All of these pups are:
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Blue Heeler mixes
- Adoption fee: $265 (puppies under 6 months)
- Vet care so far: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration (about $13)
- If too young/small to be fixed, adopters receive a $75 spay/neuter rebate form
- Shelter: Stray Haven
Phone: (812) 655-1974
Note from shelter: Please fill out an application before calling, emailing, or texting to avoid missing out.
Spookies : Annabelle
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Boo
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Chucky
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Elvira
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Freddie
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Witch
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Witch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Wednesday
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Pennywise
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Dracula
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Dracula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Myers
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Morticia
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spookies : Kruger
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974
👉 Meet Kruger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Aurora, Indiana and ready for puppy energy, please consider opening your home to one of these Lab/Heeler mix babies. Visit their links to fill out an application, then contact Stray Haven with any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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