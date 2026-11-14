Looking for a fun, active puppy to join your family? Stray Haven in Aurora, IN has a whole litter of Labrador Retriever / Blue Heeler mix babies looking for loving homes.

All of these pups are:

Age: Baby

Baby Breed: Labrador Retriever / Blue Heeler mixes

Labrador Retriever / Blue Heeler mixes Adoption fee: $265 (puppies under 6 months)

(puppies under 6 months) Vet care so far: At least 1 puppy shot , flea preventative , heartworm preventative , and microchipped with lifetime registration (about $13 )

At least , , , and with lifetime registration (about ) If too young/small to be fixed, adopters receive a $75 spay/neuter rebate form

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Note from shelter: Please fill out an application before calling, emailing, or texting to avoid missing out.

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Witch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Dracula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Stray Haven – (812) 655-1974

👉 Meet Kruger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Aurora, Indiana and ready for puppy energy, please consider opening your home to one of these Lab/Heeler mix babies. Visit their links to fill out an application, then contact Stray Haven with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.