Looking for a loyal friend in Aurora, IN? These adoptable dogs at Stray Haven are all vetted, microchipped, and hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265 (puppy under 6 months)

(puppy under 6 months) Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included (per listing): At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration (additional $13). If too young/small to be fixed, a $75 spay rebate form is provided.

If you’re serious about Illinois : Geneva, please fill out an application first (the shelter asks that you do this before calling, emailing, or texting).

👉 Meet Illinois : Geneva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 spay rebate if not yet fixed.

Interested in Illinois : Addison? Start with the online application so you don’t miss out.

👉 Meet Illinois : Addison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 neuter rebate if not yet fixed.

To meet Illinois : Aden, please complete the application before contacting the shelter.

👉 Meet Illinois : Aden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 neuter rebate if not yet fixed.

Ready to add Illinois : Quincy to your family? Fill out the online application first.

👉 Meet Illinois : Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 spay rebate if not yet fixed.

If Illinois : Adeline has caught your eye, the first step is the adoption application.

👉 Meet Illinois : Adeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 neuter rebate if not yet fixed.

Want to meet Illinois : Huntley? Please submit an application before calling or emailing.

👉 Meet Illinois : Huntley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $265

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included: At least 1 puppy shot, flea preventative, heartworm preventative, and microchipped with lifetime registration; $75 neuter rebate if not yet fixed.

Think Illinois : Zion might be your match? Start with the online application so the shelter can review it.

👉 Meet Illinois : Zion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included (per listing): Fixed, up to date on shots, wormed, on preventatives, and microchipped with lifetime registration.

To meet Ronnie, fill out the adoption application at the link in her listing so the shelter can set up a visit.

👉 Meet Ronnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Stray Haven

Phone: (812) 655-1974

Vet care included (per listing): Fixed, up to date on shots, wormed, on preventatives, and microchipped with lifetime registration.

If you’d like to meet Teddy, please complete the online application first so the shelter can review it.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Aurora, Indiana, please share these pups and consider applying to adopt. A quick online form and a phone call to Stray Haven at (812) 655-1974 could be the start of a wonderful new friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.