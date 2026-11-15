Aurora’s outlet scene is busy, and fashion brands are staffing up. If you like helping people shop and enjoy a fast-paced floor, these could be a good fit.

Employer: GIII Retail Group (Karl Lagerfeld Paris)

GIII Retail Group (Karl Lagerfeld Paris) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Temporary, Seasonal Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find their style, keep the floor looking sharp, and ring up sales in a well-known designer brand store. Good for anyone with at least 6 months of face-to-face customer service who loves fashion and wants flexible, seasonal hours.

Employer: GIII Retail Group (DKNY)

GIII Retail Group (DKNY) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Temporary, Seasonal Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Karl Lagerfeld role, but with the DKNY brand—help guests with styling tips, keep displays on point, and support store sales goals. Great if you enjoy talking with people and want a seasonal job with a major fashion label.

Employer: GIII Retail Group (Karl Lagerfeld Paris)

GIII Retail Group (Karl Lagerfeld Paris) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Step up from associate to store leadership—coach the team, drive sales, and model top-tier customer service. Best for someone with 1+ year of specialty apparel retail management who’s ready for more responsibility and full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.