Aurora has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Aurora Animal Care and Control and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Aurora Animal Care and Control Contact: (630) 256-3630

Impact is a tiny tortoiseshell baby with striking, mottled colors. She’s still very young and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up feeling safe and loved. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccines, spay status, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet IMPACT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Aurora Animal Care and Control Contact: (630) 256-3630

Rising Sun is a mostly white baby boy with a bright, clean coat. He’s at that fun kitten age where everything is new and exciting. Ask the shelter about his medical care so far and whether he might be a good match for your home.

👉 Meet RISING SUN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Aurora Animal Care and Control Contact: (630) 256-3630

Rebellion is another beautiful tortoiseshell baby, with a unique mix of dark and warm colors. She’s still very young and will need a calm, caring home to help her feel secure. The shelter can share more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet REBELLION and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Aurora Animal Care and Control Contact: (630) 256-3630

Infinite is a calico (or dilute calico) kitten with soft, patchy colors that really stand out. She’s a baby, so she’ll need plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and routine vet care as she grows.

👉 Meet INFINITE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Aurora Animal Care and Control Contact: (630) 256-3630

Sundrenched is a young black-and-white tuxedo cat with classic, elegant markings. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential. Ask the shelter if she’s already spayed, litter trained, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet SUNDRENCHED and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Aurora, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Aurora Animal Care and Control or calling (630) 256-3630 to learn more about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.