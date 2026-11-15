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🐱 Sweet Aurora Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Aurora has some very special cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Aurora Animal Care and Control and are looking for their new families.
IMPACT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Contact: (630) 256-3630
Impact is a tiny tortoiseshell baby with striking, mottled colors. She’s still very young and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up feeling safe and loved. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccines, spay status, and how she does with other pets.
👉 Meet IMPACT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RISING SUN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Contact: (630) 256-3630
Rising Sun is a mostly white baby boy with a bright, clean coat. He’s at that fun kitten age where everything is new and exciting. Ask the shelter about his medical care so far and whether he might be a good match for your home.
👉 Meet RISING SUN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
REBELLION
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Contact: (630) 256-3630
Rebellion is another beautiful tortoiseshell baby, with a unique mix of dark and warm colors. She’s still very young and will need a calm, caring home to help her feel secure. The shelter can share more about her personality and care needs.
👉 Meet REBELLION and apply to adopt on adoptapet
INFINITE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Contact: (630) 256-3630
Infinite is a calico (or dilute calico) kitten with soft, patchy colors that really stand out. She’s a baby, so she’ll need plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and routine vet care as she grows.
👉 Meet INFINITE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUNDRENCHED
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Contact: (630) 256-3630
Sundrenched is a young black-and-white tuxedo cat with classic, elegant markings. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential. Ask the shelter if she’s already spayed, litter trained, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet SUNDRENCHED and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Aurora, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Aurora Animal Care and Control or calling (630) 256-3630 to learn more about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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