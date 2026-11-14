Aurora’s education scene is busy right now, from local universities to school support roles. If you like helping students learn and grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Aurora University

Aurora University Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $1,100 per credit hour

Teach American Sign Language one to two evenings per week at a student-centered university. Good fit if you have a master’s degree and want flexible teaching hours in a supportive campus setting.

Employer: Soliant (serving local schools)

Soliant (serving local schools) Location: Near Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time contract through May 28, 2027

Pay: $26.28–$46.28 per hour (range from posting)

Work across three high schools and a transition program, using your BCBA skills to update behavior plans, coach teachers, and support students on-site. Long, steady contract for someone who likes data, collaboration, and real impact in schools.

Employer: Aurora University

Aurora University Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Graduate assistantship / internship, ~20 hours per week

Pay & Benefits: Full tuition assistance toward a master’s degree + $5,000 annual stipend

Help lead the men’s ice hockey program while earning your master’s degree. You’ll support recruiting, player development, video, and team operations—ideal if you have NCAA playing experience and want to start a career in coaching or college athletics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.