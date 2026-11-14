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🍽️ Aurora, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Aurora’s food scene is busy right now, from casinos to senior living to fast casual spots. If you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a team, these local roles are worth a look.
Banquet Manager – Hollywood Casino Aurora
- Employer: Hollywood Casino Aurora (PENN Entertainment)
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000–$82,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead all banquet and special event operations, from weddings to VIP parties, at a busy casino venue. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of food & beverage management and want to run large events, manage a team, and be involved in budgeting and cost control.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Aurora, IL (must be flexible within ~50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $27.50–$30.50/hour (plus potential bonuses)
Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, and daily operations while delivering strong guest experiences. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and benefits for full-time associates, plus a path to General Manager.
Cook – High Point Residence Fox Valley
- Employer: High Point Residence Fox Valley
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mostly daytime; some evenings; every other weekend
Prepare and serve nutritious meals for senior residents in a stable, team-focused setting. Good fit if you have prior cook experience (especially in healthcare or senior living) and want more consistent hours while still working in a busy kitchen.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Aurora employers often consider strong, motivated candidates even if every box isn’t checked.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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