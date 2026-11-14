Aurora’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or leading a fleet. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Apex Warehouse Systems

Apex Warehouse Systems Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Keep inventory accurate across multiple warehouse locations, run cycle counts, pull materials for work orders, and help improve processes. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on your feet, and like using tools like Excel or WMS in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Peerless Industries (Peerless-AV)

Peerless Industries (Peerless-AV) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (offers competitive pay + benefits)

Move and track parts and products between warehouse locations using forklifts and scanners, and keep inventory labeled and organized. Ideal if you have forklift experience, don’t mind early hours (5:00 am – 1:30 pm), and want steady work with health insurance, 401(k) match, and paid vacation.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $105,000/year (based on experience and other factors)

Lead drivers and transportation staff, focus on safety, on-time deliveries, and cost control, and handle coaching, scheduling, and problem-solving on routes. A strong fit if you have a few years in transportation or distribution and want to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.