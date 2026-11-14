undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aurora
🏥 Aurora, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Aurora, IL is steady right now, with options from hospitals to dialysis centers to travel roles. If you’re in nursing, tech, or pharmacy, there’s something here worth a look.
Outpatient Registered Nurse (RN) – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $56.00/hour
- Highlights: Outpatient hemodialysis role with a clear clinical ladder (CAP program), working with End Stage Kidney Disease patients. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
Sterile Processing Tech / Certified – $5,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Rush Copley Medical Center
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range based on experience (not listed)
- Highlights: Support the OR by handling decontamination, sterilization, and case carts across the hospital. $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified techs and weekend/call shifts for extra hours.
Clinical Supervisor – Psych Acute (RN)
- Employer: Mercy Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
- Location: Aurora, IL 60506
- Type: Full-time, Days (7a–7:30p)
- Pay: $36.75 – $55.70/hour
- Highlights: Leadership role on an adult psych acute unit, overseeing staff and daily operations while still doing some direct care. Offers comprehensive benefits, tuition reimbursement, and a fast, one-interview hiring process.
Certified Surgical Tech – $5,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Rush Copley Medical Center
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range based on experience (not listed)
- Highlights: Work as the primary scrub or first assist through the full perioperative experience. $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified candidates plus hospital benefits and on-call opportunities.
Travel Inpatient Acute Care Pharmacist – $1,110/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Aurora, IL (travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 11-hr day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $1,110 per week (includes stipends; confirm with recruiter)
- Highlights: Travel pharmacy tech-style role in an inpatient setting with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.