Healthcare hiring around Aurora, IL is steady right now, with options from hospitals to dialysis centers to travel roles. If you’re in nursing, tech, or pharmacy, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $56.00/hour

Highlights: Outpatient hemodialysis role with a clear clinical ladder (CAP program), working with End Stage Kidney Disease patients. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Rush Copley Medical Center

Rush Copley Medical Center Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range based on experience (not listed)

Range based on experience (not listed) Highlights: Support the OR by handling decontamination, sterilization, and case carts across the hospital. $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified techs and weekend/call shifts for extra hours.

Employer: Mercy Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Mercy Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Aurora, IL 60506

Type: Full-time, Days (7a–7:30p)

Pay: $36.75 – $55.70/hour

Highlights: Leadership role on an adult psych acute unit, overseeing staff and daily operations while still doing some direct care. Offers comprehensive benefits, tuition reimbursement, and a fast, one-interview hiring process.

Employer: Rush Copley Medical Center

Rush Copley Medical Center Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range based on experience (not listed)

Range based on experience (not listed) Highlights: Work as the primary scrub or first assist through the full perioperative experience. $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified candidates plus hospital benefits and on-call opportunities.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Aurora, IL (travel assignment)

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 11-hr day shifts

Pay: Estimated $1,110 per week (includes stipends; confirm with recruiter)

(includes stipends; confirm with recruiter) Highlights: Travel pharmacy tech-style role in an inpatient setting with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.