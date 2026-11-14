Aurora’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and brands are hiring across management, sales, and stocking. Good mix of day, early morning, and overnight shifts, plus some strong benefits.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Aurora, IL (Fox Valley Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $77,480/year (base salary range)

Lead the whole store experience—sales, visuals, and team development—for a busy fashion location. This role comes with a strong salary, global brand training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and employee discounts across H&M Group brands.

Employer: LOFT

Location: Aurora, IL – Chicago Premium Outlets

Type: Part-time (Regular)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Great fit if you like coaching others and stepping up as a shift leader. You’ll model strong customer service, help train associates, and support store operations, with 401(k), merch discounts (plus sister brands), and room to grow.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.25 – $16.98/hour

Early-bird role stocking and helping customers in fresh departments like Produce, Bakery, Deli, and Grocery. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, medical/dental/vision, and paid education assistance.

Employer: Allwin Powersports Corp. – LS2 Helmets

Location: Aurora, IL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00 – $24.00/hour (listed range)

Office-based customer service role handling calls, emails, and orders for a powersports gear brand. You’ll work with SAP and Microsoft Office, support sales and distribution, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16.10 – $17.40/hour

Perfect if you like quiet stores and night hours. You’ll stock shelves from pallets and carts, keep displays full and neat, and stay active all shift, with weekly pay, store discount, 401(k) with company contributions, and medical/dental/vision options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.