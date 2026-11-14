Looking for a feline friend in Aurora, IL? These adoptable cats are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Phone: (630) 256-3630

Jet Fuel is a young black kitten in the care of Aurora Animal Care and Control. As a baby, he’ll need a patient home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet JET FUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control

Phone: (630) 256-3630

Cyclone is another sweet black kitten at Aurora Animal Care and Control. Like most babies, he’ll do best with a family ready for play, social time, and basic kitten care.

👉 Meet CYCLONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult/young cat

Adoptable adult/young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Aurora, IL)

Minnie is described as a very chill, cuddly cat who also loves to play. Her current family is rehoming her because of work demands and a new baby on the way, and they’re happy to answer questions to help her find the right match.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Aurora, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these sweet kitties. Reach out to the listed shelter or owner to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.