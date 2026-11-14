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🐱 Friendly Aurora Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a feline friend in Aurora, IL? These adoptable cats are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.
JET FUEL
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (630) 256-3630
Jet Fuel is a young black kitten in the care of Aurora Animal Care and Control. As a baby, he’ll need a patient home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet JET FUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CYCLONE
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Aurora Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (630) 256-3630
Cyclone is another sweet black kitten at Aurora Animal Care and Control. Like most babies, he’ll do best with a family ready for play, social time, and basic kitten care.
👉 Meet CYCLONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Status: Adoptable adult/young cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Aurora, IL)
Minnie is described as a very chill, cuddly cat who also loves to play. Her current family is rehoming her because of work demands and a new baby on the way, and they’re happy to answer questions to help her find the right match.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Aurora, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these sweet kitties. Reach out to the listed shelter or owner to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.