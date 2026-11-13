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Aurora
A Christmas Carol runs at Paramount Theatre
9 days ago
Paramount Theatre is now presenting A Christmas Carol with new large-scale set pieces, including columns over 16 feet tall and 12 feet in diameter, and a 59-foot arch spanning the stage. The holiday production features set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec and runs through January 3.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Paramount Theatre
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