📅 Aurora’s big holiday kickoff is coming up fast, with lots to do all season.

Winter Lights Parade

Friday, November 20 – 6:30 P.M.

Starts at Downer Place & Water Street, goes west to River Street.

Tree lighting right after the parade, then around 7:20 P.M. a 300-drone light show. Look for the huge Abbott Tree Care float with snow, smoke, and pyrotechnics.

Enjoy downtown business specials, pop‑ups, giveaways, and photos with Santa at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum after the parade and drone show.

A Christmas Carol – Paramount Theatre

Runs Nov 11, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027 at 23 E Galena Blvd.

Tickets: paramountaurora.com or the Box Office.

Christkindlmarket – RiverEdge Park

Opens Friday, Nov 20 – runs through Dec 24.

Hours: Thu 11–7, Fri–Sat 11–9, Sun 11–6.

Special hours: Nov 25 11–7; Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve 11–4; Dec 21–23 11–7.

Aurora Festival of Lights – Phillips Park

Free drive‑through display, Nov 27 – Dec 27.

Enter via Smith Blvd at Fifth Ave and enjoy lights with holiday music from your car.