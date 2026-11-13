Aurora’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run an automated stretch wrapping machine to get finished products ready to ship. Good fit if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and comfortable on your feet while keeping pallets secure, labeled, and the work area clean and safe.

Employer: Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 am – 1:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

Support the finishing line by applying high-quality powder coating and helping the paint line run smoothly. Great if you like early shifts, care about product quality, and want to be part of hitting daily production goals.

Employer: Freudenberg Household Products LP (USA) (Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions)

(Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions) Location: Aurora, IL (On-site)

Type: Full-time, evergreen posting for future openings

Full-time, Salary: $35–$43/hour (may include shift differential, based on skills/experience)

(may include shift differential, based on skills/experience) Shifts: Future roles may be on 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift

Future roles may be on Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, parental leave, training and development

You’ll handle repairs, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting on production equipment, especially plastic injection molding and/or automation systems (robots, PLCs, conveyors). Strong fit if you have factory maintenance experience, can read schematics, and want a higher hourly rate with solid benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.