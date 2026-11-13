Aurora is busy right now with package delivery and logistics, and a few solid driving roles are open. If you like staying active and being out on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time , Mon–Sat, one weekday off (TBD)

, Mon–Sat, one weekday off (TBD) Typical Hours: Mon–Fri 12:30 PM–9:30 PM , Sat 8:00 AM–5:30 PM

Mon–Fri , Sat Pay: $25.88–$37.23/hour

Drive a FedEx vehicle, deliver and pick up packages, and cover different routes in the Aurora station area. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Full-time , Mon–Sat, one weekday off (TBD)

, Mon–Sat, one weekday off (TBD) Typical Hours: Mon–Fri 6:30 AM–4:00 PM , Sat 8:00 AM–5:30 PM

Mon–Fri , Sat Pay: $24.53–$37.23/hour

Similar to the DOT-1 role but with earlier daytime hours and possible travel to other locations when needed. Great if you like starting early, staying active, and don’t mind lifting and moving packages all shift.

Employer: UPS

Location: Aurora, IL

Type: Seasonal , flexible schedule Mon–Sat

, flexible schedule Mon–Sat Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in local neighborhoods. You won’t drive the truck, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 70 lbs, and working outdoors—good short-term gig if you want extra holiday cash and experience with a big-name company.

If something here fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.