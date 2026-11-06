💻 Aurora, IL IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Aurora’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cloud, ServiceNow, and leadership roles. If you’ve got solid IT experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shorr Packaging Corp.

Shorr Packaging Corp. Location: Aurora, IL (onsite/hybrid not specified)

(onsite/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $125,000/year

Hands-on role owning Microsoft 365, Intune, Entra ID, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, and hybrid AD. You’ll drive automation with PowerShell, support some AWS, help with security, DR, and backups, and be an internal AI champion for new tools and workflows. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, multiple projects, and real influence on how tech is used.

Employer: Entegris

Location: Aurora, IL (hybrid; also hiring in Chaska, MN and Bedford, MA)

(hybrid; also hiring in Chaska, MN and Bedford, MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,000 – $197,000/year + annual bonus eligible

Senior leadership role guiding ServiceNow architecture, development, and governance across ITSM, ITOM, CMDB, SecOps, and custom apps. You’ll lead a small team, own platform strategy, integrations, automation, and AI tools like Now Assist, and work closely with stakeholders to grow platform adoption. Ideal if you have 7+ years ITSM/ServiceNow and 3+ years people leadership.

Employer: Atos

Location: Listed as Aurora, IL, US , but role description says Chicago, IL – Onsite

Listed as , but role description says Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Despite the "Technical Engineer" title, this is a Service Desk Process Analyst / supervisor role for a 24/7 IT Service Desk and Desktop Support team, likely in a healthcare setting. You’ll manage team performance, escalations, major-incident communications, staffing, call queues, and ITSM ticket workflows. Best for someone with 5+ years in healthcare tech and 3+ years in a leadership role who enjoys coaching teams and running operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.