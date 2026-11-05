Family Counseling Service releases 2025–2026 report

Family Counseling Service has released its 2025–2026 Annual Report, noting that it served 6,050 clients, expanded counseling into East Aurora schools, launched a new partnership with College of DuPage, and welcomed Jason Andrade as its new Executive Director, supporting individuals and families in Aurora, Oswego, and nearby areas. View the full report here: https://buff.ly/zmQUF2F

This content is adapted from materials provided by Family Counseling Service