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Aurora

Family Counseling Service releases 2025–2026 report

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7gnw_1GoMEmHk00

Family Counseling Service has released its 2025–2026 Annual Report, noting that it served 6,050 clients, expanded counseling into East Aurora schools, launched a new partnership with College of DuPage, and welcomed Jason Andrade as its new Executive Director, supporting individuals and families in Aurora, Oswego, and nearby areas. View the full report here: https://buff.ly/zmQUF2F

This content is adapted from materials provided by Family Counseling Service

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