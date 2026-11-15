Aurora’s property and facilities scene is busy right now. If you’re handy, safety‑minded, and don’t mind getting your steps in, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$24 per hour

Deadline: Anticipated closing date December 11, 2026

This role keeps an apartment community’s buildings, grounds, and amenities in top shape—everything from work orders and make‑ready units to trash pickup and pressure washing. Includes strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and requires EPA refrigerant certifications and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a senior maintenance role handling complex repairs and preventive work on facility equipment, including low/high voltage systems. Best fit for someone with 8+ years of maintenance experience who’s comfortable with heavy lifting, extreme temperatures, night shifts, and mentoring junior techs.

Employer: The Garrett Companies

Location: The Gallery – Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 per hour plus shared bonus

You’ll be the go‑to problem solver across a multifamily community—handling service requests, unit turns, grounds checks, and basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work. Great if you have at least 1 year of multifamily maintenance, your own tools, and like a mix of resident interaction, on‑call work, and hands‑on repairs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.