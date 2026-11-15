undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aurora
🔧 Aurora, CO Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Aurora’s property and facilities scene is busy right now. If you’re handy, safety‑minded, and don’t mind getting your steps in, these roles are worth a look.
Service Technician – Revel
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$24 per hour
- Deadline: Anticipated closing date December 11, 2026
This role keeps an apartment community’s buildings, grounds, and amenities in top shape—everything from work orders and make‑ready units to trash pickup and pressure washing. Includes strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and requires EPA refrigerant certifications and a valid driver’s license.
Maintenance Technician III
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This is a senior maintenance role handling complex repairs and preventive work on facility equipment, including low/high voltage systems. Best fit for someone with 8+ years of maintenance experience who’s comfortable with heavy lifting, extreme temperatures, night shifts, and mentoring junior techs.
Multi-Site Maintenance Technician
- Employer: The Garrett Companies
- Location: The Gallery – Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 per hour plus shared bonus
You’ll be the go‑to problem solver across a multifamily community—handling service requests, unit turns, grounds checks, and basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work. Great if you have at least 1 year of multifamily maintenance, your own tools, and like a mix of resident interaction, on‑call work, and hands‑on repairs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.