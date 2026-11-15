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🏥 Aurora, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Aurora’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, schools, and home health. Lots of options here whether you want bedside care, outpatient, or travel contracts.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,965/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,965 per week (plus potential stipends)
High-paying cath lab travel role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, bonuses). Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want strong travel support.
Private Duty Nurse (Peds Home Health)
Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, in-home care
Provide one-on-one nursing for kids and young adults with complex needs in their homes. Great fit for an LPN in Colorado who enjoys family teaching, managing equipment, and building long-term relationships.
Acute Care Registered Nurse – Metro Float Pool
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, acute care float
Float across multiple hospital units, using strong assessment and med admin skills with diverse adult patients. Good for RNs who like variety, fast pace, and adapting to different specialties.
Progressive Care Unit RN – Resource Float Pool
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, progressive care float
Care for higher-acuity patients across inpatient and outpatient settings, with a focus on monitoring and rapid response. Great if you’re an RN comfortable with changing conditions and patient education.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Primary Care
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Aurora Centrepoint Medical Offices, Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, onsite, union role
Pay: $32.04 – $41.95/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Clinic-based LPN role with steady 40 hrs/week, broad primary care tasks, and strong benefits. Good for LPNs who like patient education, procedures, and team-based care.
Cardio LPN – Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates
Employer: HCA Healthcare
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days
Pay: $24.27 – $35.19/hour
Day-shift cardiology clinic role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Perfect if you’re an LPN who enjoys triage, rooming, injections, and fast-paced outpatient cardiology.
Vascular Technologist / Sonographer – $10K Sign-On
Employer: United Vein & Vascular Centers
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $48–$53/hour + up to $9,000/year bonuses (total comp ~$100K–$120K)
High-paying vascular ultrasound role with 401(k) match, PTO, CME, and modern equipment. Great for RVT/RVS/RPhS sonographers who want minimally invasive vascular work and career growth.
Patient Coordinator (Bilingual, Spanish) – Pediatric Dental
Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Ortho)
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, front office
Pay: $16–$22/hour + monthly bonus
Front-desk role in a pediatric clinic handling phones, scheduling, payments, and check-in. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re friendly, organized, and ideally bilingual Spanish.
School Speech Language Pathologist – $51.50–$55.50/hr
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, 13-week local school contract, days
Pay: $51.50–$55.50/hour + $3,000 assignment bonus
Work in a school setting doing assessments, IEPs, and therapy with strong benefits and CEU support. Great for SLPs with a CO license who want a supportive school-based contract.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – $2,334/week
Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $2,334 per week (plus potential stipends)
Outpatient PT travel role with an 8-hour shift schedule. Nice fit if you’re a PT who wants short-term outpatient experience and travel pay.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Primary Care
Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, 4x10s or 5x8s, no nights/weekends/major holidays
Pay: $108,000 – $130,000/year
FQHC primary care role with loan repayment eligibility, CME funds, and strong benefits. Great for NPs/PAs who want mission-driven, team-based care in a community setting.
Mental Health Technician
Employer: HCA HealthONE Mental Health and Wellness Center
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.29 – $24.81/hour
Support patients on a mental health unit with milieu management, vitals, ADLs, and safety checks. Good entry role if you’re interested in behavioral health and can obtain BLS and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention.
Optometrist
Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $145,000 – $165,000/year
Provide primary eye care in an integrated clinic (no retail optical), focusing on exams, ocular disease, and chronic disease management. Great for ODs who enjoy team-based care and underserved populations.
Care Coordinator – Gynecology / OB
Employer: UCHealth
Location: Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, onsite days
Pay: $21.49 – $27.94/hour
Non-clinical role managing a panel of OB patients, scheduling prenatal/postpartum visits, and helping remove barriers to care. Good for organized folks with strong phone and EHR skills.
Physical Therapist – Inpatient/Acute
Employer: HCA HealthONE Aurora
Location: Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $37.45 – $56.19/hour
Hospital-based PT role helping patients regain mobility after illness, injury, or surgery, with strong HCA benefits and education support. Great for licensed PTs who like acute care and teamwork.
Speech Language Pathologist I – PRN
Employer: UCHealth
Location: Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO
Type: PRN, weekend days
Pay: $38.72 – $58.08/hour
Weekend inpatient SLP role doing evaluations and treatment with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Speech Pathology, CO license, and BLS, and want flexible PRN hours.
Speech Language Pathologist – Inpatient Rehab (Part-Time)
Employer: UCHealth
Location: Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO
Type: Part-time, 40 hrs per 2 weeks, days
Pay: $38.72 – $58.08/hour
Part-time inpatient rehab SLP role with a career ladder and strong benefits eligibility. Great if you want steady hospital work but not full-time hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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