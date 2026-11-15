Aurora’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, schools, and home health. Lots of options here whether you want bedside care, outpatient, or travel contracts.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,965 per week (plus potential stipends)

High-paying cath lab travel role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, bonuses). Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want strong travel support.

Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, in-home care

Provide one-on-one nursing for kids and young adults with complex needs in their homes. Great fit for an LPN in Colorado who enjoys family teaching, managing equipment, and building long-term relationships.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, acute care float

Float across multiple hospital units, using strong assessment and med admin skills with diverse adult patients. Good for RNs who like variety, fast pace, and adapting to different specialties.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, progressive care float

Care for higher-acuity patients across inpatient and outpatient settings, with a focus on monitoring and rapid response. Great if you’re an RN comfortable with changing conditions and patient education.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Aurora Centrepoint Medical Offices, Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite, union role

Pay: $32.04 – $41.95/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Clinic-based LPN role with steady 40 hrs/week, broad primary care tasks, and strong benefits. Good for LPNs who like patient education, procedures, and team-based care.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days

Pay: $24.27 – $35.19/hour

Day-shift cardiology clinic role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Perfect if you’re an LPN who enjoys triage, rooming, injections, and fast-paced outpatient cardiology.

Employer: United Vein & Vascular Centers

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48–$53/hour + up to $9,000/year bonuses (total comp ~$100K–$120K)

High-paying vascular ultrasound role with 401(k) match, PTO, CME, and modern equipment. Great for RVT/RVS/RPhS sonographers who want minimally invasive vascular work and career growth.

Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Ortho)

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, front office

Pay: $16–$22/hour + monthly bonus

Front-desk role in a pediatric clinic handling phones, scheduling, payments, and check-in. Great entry point into healthcare if you’re friendly, organized, and ideally bilingual Spanish.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, 13-week local school contract, days

Pay: $51.50–$55.50/hour + $3,000 assignment bonus

Work in a school setting doing assessments, IEPs, and therapy with strong benefits and CEU support. Great for SLPs with a CO license who want a supportive school-based contract.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,334 per week (plus potential stipends)

Outpatient PT travel role with an 8-hour shift schedule. Nice fit if you’re a PT who wants short-term outpatient experience and travel pay.

Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, 4x10s or 5x8s, no nights/weekends/major holidays

Pay: $108,000 – $130,000/year

FQHC primary care role with loan repayment eligibility, CME funds, and strong benefits. Great for NPs/PAs who want mission-driven, team-based care in a community setting.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Mental Health and Wellness Center

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29 – $24.81/hour

Support patients on a mental health unit with milieu management, vitals, ADLs, and safety checks. Good entry role if you’re interested in behavioral health and can obtain BLS and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention.

Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $145,000 – $165,000/year

Provide primary eye care in an integrated clinic (no retail optical), focusing on exams, ocular disease, and chronic disease management. Great for ODs who enjoy team-based care and underserved populations.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite days

Pay: $21.49 – $27.94/hour

Non-clinical role managing a panel of OB patients, scheduling prenatal/postpartum visits, and helping remove barriers to care. Good for organized folks with strong phone and EHR skills.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Aurora

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.45 – $56.19/hour

Hospital-based PT role helping patients regain mobility after illness, injury, or surgery, with strong HCA benefits and education support. Great for licensed PTs who like acute care and teamwork.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO

Type: PRN, weekend days

Pay: $38.72 – $58.08/hour

Weekend inpatient SLP role doing evaluations and treatment with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Speech Pathology, CO license, and BLS, and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time, 40 hrs per 2 weeks, days

Pay: $38.72 – $58.08/hour

Part-time inpatient rehab SLP role with a career ladder and strong benefits eligibility. Great if you want steady hospital work but not full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.