Aurora’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being around cars or out on the road, these local transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you inspect and document vehicles for auctions and remarketing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable working outdoors, and want to learn the auto world while getting hands-on experience.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26–$34.32 flat rate per hour, based on experience

Shop role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance while helping explain issues to customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and company-funded ASE certifications, so it’s solid if you want a long-term auto career.

Employer: Marco’s Pizza (Cornerstar location)

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: $19.00–$25.00 per hour

Deliver pizzas, be the face of the store, and earn solid hourly pay plus mileage. Flexible schedules, paid training, paid sick time, and mileage reimbursement make this great if you want extra income and like staying on the move.

Employer: MTM Transportation Services

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Other / On-the-road

Other / On-the-road Pay: $26.16–$31.51 per hour

Drive company vehicles to transport goods or passengers, plan routes, load/unload, and keep trip logs. This role is ideal if you enjoy customer service, staying organized, and being out on the road instead of at a desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation skills transfer well, and Aurora employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.