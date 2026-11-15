Aurora’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare and hospitality. Here are a few strong management roles if you’re ready to level up.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Location: Aurora, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at a high-energy bowling and entertainment venue. You’ll manage staff schedules, front- and back-of-house, guest experience, and safety while helping drive revenue during busy evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Children's Hospital Colorado

Location: Aurora, CO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $84,558.69 – $126,838.03/year (based on experience)

Lead staffing and clinical resource programs for a 24/7 hospital department. This role oversees the staffing office team, workforce planning, budgets, and process improvement, with strong benefits and a mix of on-site and some remote work.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Aurora, CO – Anschutz Medical Campus (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,872 – $231,795/year (based on experience)

High-impact system-level role leading primary care and women’s health practices across UCHealth. You’ll set strategy, drive performance and standardization, manage budgets, and partner closely with physician and executive leaders, with strong total rewards and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.