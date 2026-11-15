Aurora’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared and customer-facing IT roles. If you’re into security, satellites, or hands-on support, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Quantum Sky

Quantum Sky Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Defense Health Agency in a secure DoD cloud environment. You’ll monitor Splunk and endpoint tools, manage ACAS/Tenable scans, track DISA STIG compliance, and help with RMF work in eMASS. Requires DoD 8140 cert (e.g., Security+), 3+ years cyber experience, U.S. citizenship, and Tier 3 / Secret eligibility.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (24/7/365 crew)

Salary: $75,200 – $158,100 USD

Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph (higher poly required after hire)

Join a mission-focused team running real-time satellite and ground operations. You’ll monitor system health, reschedule interrupted services, support testing after upgrades, and handle mission processing and playback requests. Great fit if you know RF, satellite comms, networking, and want strong pay plus big-mission impact.

Employer: PDS – Proven IT Colorado

Location: Aurora, CO (in-office, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line managed IT support role helping clients with hardware, software, and network issues. You’ll work tickets, do remote diagnostics, document fixes, and visit client sites. Good for early-career techs with CIS/MIS or related experience, plus interest in CompTIA A+/Network+ and Microsoft/Azure fundamentals. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, LTD, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick-apply option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.