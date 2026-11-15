undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Aurora, CO IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech Roles Open
Aurora’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared and customer-facing IT roles. If you’re into security, satellites, or hands-on support, these openings are worth a look.
Information Security Analyst
- Employer: Quantum Sky
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Defense Health Agency in a secure DoD cloud environment. You’ll monitor Splunk and endpoint tools, manage ACAS/Tenable scans, track DISA STIG compliance, and help with RMF work in eMASS. Requires DoD 8140 cert (e.g., Security+), 3+ years cyber experience, U.S. citizenship, and Tier 3 / Secret eligibility.
Real-Time Operations Controller
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (24/7/365 crew)
- Salary: $75,200 – $158,100 USD
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Polygraph (higher poly required after hire)
Join a mission-focused team running real-time satellite and ground operations. You’ll monitor system health, reschedule interrupted services, support testing after upgrades, and handle mission processing and playback requests. Great fit if you know RF, satellite comms, networking, and want strong pay plus big-mission impact.
Tier I Engineer
- Employer: PDS – Proven IT Colorado
- Location: Aurora, CO (in-office, up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line managed IT support role helping clients with hardware, software, and network issues. You’ll work tickets, do remote diagnostics, document fixes, and visit client sites. Good for early-career techs with CIS/MIS or related experience, plus interest in CompTIA A+/Network+ and Microsoft/Azure fundamentals. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, LTD, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick-apply option.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.