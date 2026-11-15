Here are some free items your neighbors in Aurora are giving away right now. If you see something you need, reach out quickly—these go fast!

Item: Storage organizer with fabric bins

Condition: In good shape

Size: H: 4 ft, W: 3 ft, D: 1 ft

Location: East Quincy Highlands, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy storage organizer with several fabric bins, great for toys, clothes, or entryway storage. Pick up only from the East Quincy Highlands neighborhood; the poster will share the exact address after you message them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Standard white 3-ring binder

Condition: Good condition, with plastic sheet covers

Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy white 3-ring binder with plastic sheet covers, perfect for school papers, recipes, or home office use. Must pick up in Saddle Rock Ridge.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sod (grass with roots and dirt attached)

Amount: About 1–3 pickup truck loads

Location: Aurora, CO 80012 (exact address via message)

Source: nextdoor.com

Freshly removed sod, great for landscaping, filling low spots, or other yard projects. Pickup only in the 80012 area; message the poster to arrange details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Kids storage organizer with bins, indoor slide, mini ice cream shop, assorted toys

Timing: Must go today

Location: Blackstone, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of kids’ items including a storage organizer with multiple bins, an indoor slide, and a mini ice cream shop play set. Ideal for a playroom. The poster says it must go today, so reach out quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Barbie dolls (soccer-themed doll and Los Angeles-themed doll with prosthetic leg)

Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of Barbie dolls, including a soccer-themed doll and a Los Angeles-themed doll with a prosthetic leg. Must pick up in Saddle Rock Ridge.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer , 10 oz

, 10 oz PowerCare 4-Cycle Engine Oil SAE 10W-30, 32 oz

Location: Wheatlands, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Two handy automotive/yard equipment fluids for small engines, mowers, or similar tools. Both are free to pick up in Wheatlands.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Aurora tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.