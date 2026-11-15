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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Aurora This Week
Here are some free items your neighbors in Aurora are giving away right now. If you see something you need, reach out quickly—these go fast!
Storage Organizer with Fabric Bins
Item: Storage organizer with fabric bins
Condition: In good shape
Size: H: 4 ft, W: 3 ft, D: 1 ft
Location: East Quincy Highlands, Aurora, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy storage organizer with several fabric bins, great for toys, clothes, or entryway storage. Pick up only from the East Quincy Highlands neighborhood; the poster will share the exact address after you message them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White 3-Ring Binder
Item: Standard white 3-ring binder
Condition: Good condition, with plastic sheet covers
Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy white 3-ring binder with plastic sheet covers, perfect for school papers, recipes, or home office use. Must pick up in Saddle Rock Ridge.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Sod
Item: Sod (grass with roots and dirt attached)
Amount: About 1–3 pickup truck loads
Location: Aurora, CO 80012 (exact address via message)
Source: nextdoor.com
Freshly removed sod, great for landscaping, filling low spots, or other yard projects. Pickup only in the 80012 area; message the poster to arrange details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Storage Organizer, Slide, and Assorted Toys
Items: Kids storage organizer with bins, indoor slide, mini ice cream shop, assorted toys
Timing: Must go today
Location: Blackstone, Aurora, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of kids’ items including a storage organizer with multiple bins, an indoor slide, and a mini ice cream shop play set. Ideal for a playroom. The poster says it must go today, so reach out quickly.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Barbies
Items: Barbie dolls (soccer-themed doll and Los Angeles-themed doll with prosthetic leg)
Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of Barbie dolls, including a soccer-themed doll and a Los Angeles-themed doll with a prosthetic leg. Must pick up in Saddle Rock Ridge.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer and PowerCare Engine Oil
Items:
- STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer, 10 oz
- PowerCare 4-Cycle Engine Oil SAE 10W-30, 32 oz
Location: Wheatlands, Aurora, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Two handy automotive/yard equipment fluids for small engines, mowers, or similar tools. Both are free to pick up in Wheatlands.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Aurora tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.