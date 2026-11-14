Aurora’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 support roles to university and healthcare teaching jobs. Here are several solid options if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 512 South Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80017

Type: Full-time (with part-time options)

Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour

Lead fun, high-energy group classes and help members feel strong and confident. You’ll coach at least two classes a week, get a free gym membership, and may qualify for health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) depending on hours.

Employer: Cherry Creek School District

Location: 4655 S Himalaya St, Aurora, CO 80015

Type: Full-time, 7 hours/day, 177 days/year

Department: Special Education

Special Education Apply by: November 21, 2026, 11:00 PM

Tentative start: November 30, 2026

Support students with severe needs in a stable school-year schedule. This is a good fit if you’re patient, caring, and want steady hours in a K–5 setting.

Employer: UCHealth (School of Radiology)

(School of Radiology) Location: UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite, days

Schedule: 80 hours per 2-week pay period

80 hours per 2-week pay period Pay: $43.70 – $61.17/hour (experience-based)

Coordinate clinical education for an accredited imaging program and serve as didactic faculty. Ideal for a registered sonographer or radiologic technologist with at least 2 years of clinical experience, who enjoys teaching, managing clinical rotations, and keeping programs aligned with accreditation standards.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Department: Physiology and Biophysics

Physiology and Biophysics Location: Aurora, CO (Hybrid, 0.1 FTE)

Type: Part-time faculty (0.1 FTE)

Pay: $20,000 – $25,000 (0.1 FTE hiring range)

Apply by (priority): November 17, 2026

Part-time adjoint role for a senior researcher (Professor or near that rank) with a strong, externally funded program in physiology, neuroscience, or related fields. You’ll focus on quantitative/computational research, mentor trainees, and contribute to graduate teaching in a highly collaborative department.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in before the deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.