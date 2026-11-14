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🎓 Aurora, CO Education Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month
Aurora’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 support roles to university and healthcare teaching jobs. Here are several solid options if you like helping people learn and grow.
Yoga Instructor (Group X Coach)
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 512 South Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80017
- Type: Full-time (with part-time options)
- Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour
Lead fun, high-energy group classes and help members feel strong and confident. You’ll coach at least two classes a week, get a free gym membership, and may qualify for health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) depending on hours.
Severe Needs Para Educator – Aspen Crossing Elementary School
- Employer: Cherry Creek School District
- Location: 4655 S Himalaya St, Aurora, CO 80015
- Type: Full-time, 7 hours/day, 177 days/year
- Department: Special Education
- Apply by: November 21, 2026, 11:00 PM
- Tentative start: November 30, 2026
Support students with severe needs in a stable school-year schedule. This is a good fit if you’re patient, caring, and want steady hours in a K–5 setting.
Imaging Education Programs Clinical Coordinator
- Employer: UCHealth (School of Radiology)
- Location: UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, onsite, days
- Schedule: 80 hours per 2-week pay period
- Pay: $43.70 – $61.17/hour (experience-based)
Coordinate clinical education for an accredited imaging program and serve as didactic faculty. Ideal for a registered sonographer or radiologic technologist with at least 2 years of clinical experience, who enjoys teaching, managing clinical rotations, and keeping programs aligned with accreditation standards.
Adjoint Professor – Physiology & Biophysics
- Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Department: Physiology and Biophysics
- Location: Aurora, CO (Hybrid, 0.1 FTE)
- Type: Part-time faculty (0.1 FTE)
- Pay: $20,000 – $25,000 (0.1 FTE hiring range)
- Apply by (priority): November 17, 2026
Part-time adjoint role for a senior researcher (Professor or near that rank) with a strong, externally funded program in physiology, neuroscience, or related fields. You’ll focus on quantitative/computational research, mentor trainees, and contribute to graduate teaching in a highly collaborative department.
If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in before the deadlines sneak up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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