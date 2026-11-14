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🍽️ Aurora CO Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Up to $28/hr
Aurora’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from grocery deli to gyms to fast‑casual restaurants. If you like staying active and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.
Cook (Host-Focused Role)
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about greeting guests, keeping the vibe upbeat, and helping the team run smoothly. Good fit if you like moving fast, talking with people, and making sure every guest leaves happy.
Fitness Trainer
- Employer: Invited Clubs
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a private club setting, designing workouts, coaching members, and promoting fitness programs. Ideal if you’re a certified trainer who enjoys one‑on‑one coaching and a polished, hospitality‑driven environment.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role slicing meats and cheeses, prepping hot and cold foods, and helping customers at the deli counter. Good for someone who likes staying busy, keeping things organized, and working in a fast‑paced grocery setting with weekly pay and store discounts.
Assistant Manager (Indeed Event)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $25–$28 per hour
Lead a single restaurant location, help hire and train staff, and make sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, benefits for full‑time, and clear paths to grow your management career.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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