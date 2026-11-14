Aurora’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from grocery deli to gyms to fast‑casual restaurants. If you like staying active and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about greeting guests, keeping the vibe upbeat, and helping the team run smoothly. Good fit if you like moving fast, talking with people, and making sure every guest leaves happy.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a private club setting, designing workouts, coaching members, and promoting fitness programs. Ideal if you’re a certified trainer who enjoys one‑on‑one coaching and a polished, hospitality‑driven environment.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role slicing meats and cheeses, prepping hot and cold foods, and helping customers at the deli counter. Good for someone who likes staying busy, keeping things organized, and working in a fast‑paced grocery setting with weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25–$28 per hour

Lead a single restaurant location, help hire and train staff, and make sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, benefits for full‑time, and clear paths to grow your management career.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.