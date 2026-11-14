Aurora’s construction scene is busy, and steel work is a big part of it. If you’re good at heights and want steady hours, these ironworker roles are worth a look.

Employer: LPR CONSTRUCTION

LPR CONSTRUCTION Location: Based in Aurora, CO with nationwide travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$30/hour , usually 50 hours/week (5×10s) with overtime

, usually (5×10s) with overtime Extras: $800/week per diem, $1,000 travel pay for eligible field staff, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation + 6 holidays after 1 year, 80-hour retention bonus at 2 years, access to paid NCCER/DOL apprenticeship after 6 months

This is an entry-level path into ironwork where you learn on active jobs, work at height with a seasoned crew, and move into a formal apprenticeship with regular raises.

Employer: LPR CONSTRUCTION

LPR CONSTRUCTION Location: Aurora, CO with travel to field projects

with Type: Full-time (field operations)

Full-time (field operations) Pay: $30–$34/hour , working 5×10s

, working Extras: $800/week per diem, $1,000 travel pay for eligible field staff, medical and other insurance options, paid vacation + 6 holidays after 1 year, 80-hour payout at 2nd anniversary

For experienced ironworkers who can rig, bolt-up, weld, and work safely at elevation, this role offers steady national work and strong travel/per diem support.

Employer: LPR CONSTRUCTION

LPR CONSTRUCTION Location: Project in Birmingham, AL , hiring through Aurora, CO

, hiring through Type: Full-time project role

Full-time project role Schedule: 50 hours/week (5×10s) for about 5 months , with options to move to future projects

for about , with options to move to future projects Extras: $800/week per diem and $1,000 travel pay for eligible field employees

Ideal if you’re a journeyman ironworker who wants a defined project with solid hours, then the chance to roll straight onto the next job with the same company.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.