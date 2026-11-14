Aurora neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to furniture and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Sonic the Hedgehog backpack with “Game On!” text

Condition: Not stated (blue, character print)

Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Fun blue backpack featuring Sonic the Hedgehog. Great for school, daycare, or as a spare bag. Must pick up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Butterball turkey, about 13 pounds

Condition: Frozen; sell-by date was March 2025; has been stored in a deep freezer with no power outages (per poster)

Location: Tallyn's Reach near Southlands, Aurora, CO

Category: Other

Details: Offered free to someone who needs it. The family is just buying a bigger turkey this year. Goes to the first person who can pick it up, so be ready to arrange pickup quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen bedroom set

Includes: Charcoal upholstered queen bed frame, 2 nightstands, small dresser with media cutouts

Condition: Not stated

Location: Blackstone, Aurora, CO

Category: Furniture

Details: Matching charcoal set with storage and a media-friendly dresser (cutouts for cords). Great if you’re setting up a bedroom on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen bedroom set

Includes: Queen bed frame, tall dresser, short media dresser, one nightstand

Condition: Not stated

Location: Blackstone, Aurora, CO

Category: Furniture

Details: Another full queen set in the same neighborhood, this one with both a tall dresser and a shorter media dresser. Nice option if you need more vertical storage.

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Item: Large indoor plant in pot

Condition: Described as healthy

Location: Arkansas - Black Hawk, Aurora, CO

Category: Garden

Details: Big indoor plant in a brown pot, good for adding some green to your living room, office, or entryway.

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Item: Wolverine steel toe shoes, gray

Condition: Used, with visible dirt and wear

Location: Center Pointe, Aurora, CO

Category: (not listed)

Details: Gray mesh work shoes with lace-up closures and rubber toe caps. Could be useful as backup work shoes if the size works for you.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Patchwork fish plush toy

Condition: Not stated

Location: Saddle Rock Ridge, Aurora, CO

Category: Toys & games

Details: Bright, colorful plush fish with different patterns and textures. Fun for kids’ rooms or play areas. Must pick up. Note: the post also says “Cash only please :)”, so you may want to confirm details with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.