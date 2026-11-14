Aurora’s transportation scene is busy and growing, with options from local routes to long-haul CDL work. Here are several solid driving roles you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Aurora, CO (must live within 75 miles)

(must live within 75 miles) Type: Full-time, company driver (team)

Pay: Average $1,610–$1,960 weekly + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus ; at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 90 days

+ ; at least Home Time: Weekly

Haul 100% no-touch refrigerated freight between Aurora, CO and Albuquerque, NM on a dedicated Sprouts route. Includes mileage + hourly pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and a pet-friendly policy so you can bring your dog or cat.

Employer: MTM Transportation Services

Location: Aurora, CO (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Other/driver role (likely full or part-time, check posting)

Other/driver role (likely full or part-time, check posting) Pay: $26.16 – $31.51 per hour

Drive company vehicles to move goods or passengers, plan routes, load/unload, and keep delivery logs. There’s also customer transport work, helping riders in and out of the vehicle and offering friendly service; applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Not listed (local delivery company)

Not listed (local delivery company) Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $28.00 per hour (includes use of your personal vehicle, fuel, and mileage)

(includes use of your personal vehicle, fuel, and mileage) Schedule: Early mornings, about 2:00 am – 6:00 am, 7 days a week availability preferred

Deliver products to local retail stores using your own reliable vehicle, following a set route and taking proof-of-delivery photos. Good fit if you like independent, early-morning work and want steady, recurring shifts with biweekly pay and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Aurora open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.