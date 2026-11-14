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Aurora
🚔 Aurora, CO Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles
12 days ago
Aurora’s public safety scene is busy right now, with new leadership and support roles opening up across labs, jails, and logistics. If you’ve got experience in forensics, corrections, or dispatch, there are some strong options here.
Unified Forensic Laboratory Deputy Director
- Employer: City of Aurora
- Location: Englewood, CO (UFCL), serving Aurora region
- Salary: $100,399 – $125,498/year
- Type: Full-time
- Deadline: November 27, 2026 (may close early once enough qualified applicants apply)
This is a senior role helping run the regional Unified Forensic Crime Lab for Aurora Police and nearby counties. You’ll supervise lab staff, manage budgets and equipment, keep accreditation standards on track, and stay hands-on with complex forensic work and court support.
Dispatcher
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Starting Pay: $26/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Application Window: Anticipated to close on or before December 31, 2026
This role keeps routes and drivers organized so food products get where they need to go on time. You’ll assign equipment, coordinate with drivers and customers, track shipments, and make sure runs follow DOT rules—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and okay with overnights, weekends, and holidays.
Correctional Program Officer (Chief, Jails Division)
- Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons – National Institute of Corrections
- Location: Aurora, CO or Washington, DC (duty station negotiable within BOP worksites)
- Salary: $140,239 – $197,200/year (GS-14/15)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent, Supervisory
- Application Deadline: November 19, 2026 (11:59 p.m. EST)
Lead the NIC Jails Division, overseeing national jail programs, policy development, training, and technical assistance. This is a high-level corrections leadership role for someone with 5+ years executive/managerial experience in corrections, comfortable shaping policy and working with agencies across the country.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—check the posting, update your resume, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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