Aurora’s public safety scene is busy right now, with new leadership and support roles opening up across labs, jails, and logistics. If you’ve got experience in forensics, corrections, or dispatch, there are some strong options here.

Employer: City of Aurora

City of Aurora Location: Englewood, CO (UFCL), serving Aurora region

Salary: $100,399 – $125,498/year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: November 27, 2026 (may close early once enough qualified applicants apply)

This is a senior role helping run the regional Unified Forensic Crime Lab for Aurora Police and nearby counties. You’ll supervise lab staff, manage budgets and equipment, keep accreditation standards on track, and stay hands-on with complex forensic work and court support.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Aurora, CO

Starting Pay: $26/hour

Type: Full-time

Application Window: Anticipated to close on or before December 31, 2026

This role keeps routes and drivers organized so food products get where they need to go on time. You’ll assign equipment, coordinate with drivers and customers, track shipments, and make sure runs follow DOT rules—good fit if you’re detail-oriented and okay with overnights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons – National Institute of Corrections

Location: Aurora, CO or Washington, DC (duty station negotiable within BOP worksites)

Salary: $140,239 – $197,200/year (GS-14/15)

Type: Full-time, Permanent, Supervisory

Application Deadline: November 19, 2026 (11:59 p.m. EST)

Lead the NIC Jails Division, overseeing national jail programs, policy development, training, and technical assistance. This is a high-level corrections leadership role for someone with 5+ years executive/managerial experience in corrections, comfortable shaping policy and working with agencies across the country.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—check the posting, update your resume, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.