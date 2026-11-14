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Aurora
🏭 Aurora, CO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Aurora’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in food, glass, and electronics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options hiring today.
Maintenance Supervisor – Beverage Manufacturing
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $98,498 – $142,822/year + bonus (up to $7,250)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance team for high-speed bottling lines (injection molding, blow molding, packaging). This role is ideal if you have 4+ years in manufacturing maintenance and people management and want strong pay, a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, more) and a chance to build a “world-class” maintenance program.
Associate, Warehouse Operations (Selector)
- Employer: KeHE Distributors
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.85–$24.20/hour to start, up to $25.60 + team bonus after 60 days, plus cooler/freezer differentials
- Schedule: 4x10s, Sun–Fri, 10:30 a.m. start (4 days/week; final schedule set at hire)
- Why it’s worth a look: Employee-owned food distributor with benefits after 30 days (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, ESOP). You’ll pick, build pallets, and move product using warehouse equipment in cooler/freezer areas—good fit if you like physical work and want weekly pay and growth potential.
Regional Manufacturing Engineer (Quality)
- Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials NA
- Location/Homebase: Denver/Aurora, CO (supports Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $103K–$120K base + bonus incentive (up to ~$20K)
- Travel: ~30% regional travel
- Why it’s worth a look: High-impact, multi-site quality and process engineering role with a major industrial materials company. You’ll drive Lean/continuous improvement, root cause analysis, ISO/AS9100 quality systems, and new product/process work across several plants, with solid pay and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition reimbursement).
Quality Inspector
- Employer: Limtronik USA Inc
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$23/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on inspection role in electronics manufacturing—you’ll check incoming materials, in-process work, and finished product, handle nonconforming material/RMA, and keep detailed quality records. Good match if you have 4+ years in manufacturing and inspection and like detailed, process-focused work.
Wire Harness Assembler
- Employer: Limtronik USA Inc
- Location: Aurora, CO 80011
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level friendly electronics assembly job building wire harnesses and related parts. You’ll follow work instructions, use hand tools, and do repetitive but steady assembly work—great if you’re good with your hands and want to grow skills in electronics manufacturing.
Mechanical / Electronic Assembly Technician
- Employer: Limtronik USA Inc
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$22/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), PTO
- Why it’s worth a look: More advanced electro-mechanical assembly role—perfect if you have 1–3 years with tools, wiring, and mechanical parts. You’ll read drawings and SOPs, assemble and test units, and help troubleshoot issues in a clean, process-driven environment.
Ship Loading Worker / Shipping Loader
- Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour + $3/hour shift differential
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 p.m. start, overtime as needed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, STD/LTD, 401k + HSA match, monthly bonus eligible, benefits start Day 1
- Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift role loading glass for shipment—lots of movement, tape-measure work, and rotating tasks. Strong fit if you want immediate benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind physical work in a production setting.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple roles and like to promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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