Aurora’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in food, glass, and electronics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Salary: $98,498 – $142,822/year + bonus (up to $7,250)

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the maintenance team for high-speed bottling lines (injection molding, blow molding, packaging). This role is ideal if you have 4+ years in manufacturing maintenance and people management and want strong pay, a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, more) and a chance to build a “world-class” maintenance program.

Employer: KeHE Distributors

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.85–$24.20/hour to start, up to $25.60 + team bonus after 60 days , plus cooler/freezer differentials

to start, , plus Schedule: 4x10s, Sun–Fri, 10:30 a.m. start (4 days/week; final schedule set at hire)

4x10s, (4 days/week; final schedule set at hire) Why it’s worth a look: Employee-owned food distributor with benefits after 30 days (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, ESOP). You’ll pick, build pallets, and move product using warehouse equipment in cooler/freezer areas—good fit if you like physical work and want weekly pay and growth potential.

Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials NA

Location/Homebase: Denver/Aurora, CO (supports Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City)

(supports Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: About $103K–$120K base + bonus incentive (up to ~$20K)

Travel: ~ 30% regional travel

~ Why it’s worth a look: High-impact, multi-site quality and process engineering role with a major industrial materials company. You’ll drive Lean/continuous improvement, root cause analysis, ISO/AS9100 quality systems, and new product/process work across several plants, with solid pay and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Limtronik USA Inc

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$23/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on inspection role in electronics manufacturing—you’ll check incoming materials, in-process work, and finished product, handle nonconforming material/RMA, and keep detailed quality records. Good match if you have 4+ years in manufacturing and inspection and like detailed, process-focused work.

Employer: Limtronik USA Inc

Location: Aurora, CO 80011

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19–$20/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level friendly electronics assembly job building wire harnesses and related parts. You’ll follow work instructions, use hand tools, and do repetitive but steady assembly work—great if you’re good with your hands and want to grow skills in electronics manufacturing.

Employer: Limtronik USA Inc

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21–$22/hour

Benefits: 401(k), PTO

401(k), PTO Why it’s worth a look: More advanced electro-mechanical assembly role—perfect if you have 1–3 years with tools, wiring, and mechanical parts. You’ll read drawings and SOPs, assemble and test units, and help troubleshoot issues in a clean, process-driven environment.

Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18/hour + $3/hour shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 p.m. start , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, STD/LTD, 401k + HSA match, monthly bonus eligible, benefits start Day 1

Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift role loading glass for shipment—lots of movement, tape-measure work, and rotating tasks. Strong fit if you want immediate benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind physical work in a production setting.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple roles and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.