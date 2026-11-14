Aurora’s medical scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and vet hospitals. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), there’s a wide mix of roles hiring at solid pay.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Department of Family Medicine

University of Colorado Anschutz – Department of Family Medicine Location: Based at UCHealth Family Medicine – Boulder , primary campus in Aurora, CO

Based at UCHealth Family Medicine – , primary campus in Type: Full-time faculty (Sr. Instructor/Assistant/Associate/Professor)

(Sr. Instructor/Assistant/Associate/Professor) Salary: $195,000–$254,000 + $15,000 director stipend (rank-dependent)

Lead a hospital-based family medicine clinic while keeping your own continuity panel. Mix of leadership, teaching, and full-scope outpatient care with strong university benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time faculty

Salary: $320,000–$430,000 (by rank)

1.0 FTE academic GI role with a weekly mix of clinic and endoscopy, plus inpatient consults and call. Option to adjust clinical time for research, education, or leadership in a nationally ranked GI program.

(Duplicate Indeed posting not listed separately.)

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time faculty (Instructor)

Salary: $110,000–$130,000

NP or PA role with ~80% outpatient and ~20% inpatient consults for general GI. You’ll manage your own panel, write orders and prescriptions, and work closely with a large academic GI team.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days only)

Salary: $125,036–$187,555

Day-shift pharmacist role coordinating investigational drugs for pediatric clinical trials (oncology and non-oncology). No nights, weekends, or holidays, plus relocation help and strong 403(b) match.

Employer: UCHealth – Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time (72 hrs/2 weeks), days

Pay: $33.61–$52.10/hour

Clinic-based RN role in hematology with no nights on the floor. You’ll coordinate complex care, educate patients, and benefit from UCHealth’s tuition support and retirement match.

Employer: UCHealth – Anschutz

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time traveler (48 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $50/hour + travel stipend/package

13-week L&D float contract with day/night shifts. Great if you have at least 1 year of RN experience plus ACLS/BLS and want traveler pay while staying Front Range–based.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (The US Oncology Network)

Location: Aurora & Centennial, CO

Type: PRN

Pay: $36–$46/hour (OCN incentive available)

PRN infusion/oncology nursing, floating between two clinics. You’ll administer chemo, manage central lines, and support patients through treatment with flexible hours.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: 13-week travel contract

Pay: Approx. $2,041/week (36 hrs/week, nights)

Night-shift X-ray tech contract with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good fit if you like fast-paced hospital imaging and travel stipends.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Travel/contract RN

Provide specialized respiratory care to kids with acute and chronic lung issues. You’ll manage oxygen and nebulizer therapy, support ventilated patients, and work closely with RTs and physicians.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado – Lifestyle Medicine Clinic

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (7:45am–5:15pm, rotating day off)

Pay: $39.88–$59.82/hour

Outpatient RN role in a multidisciplinary clinic for kids with obesity, underweight, and related conditions. Lots of education, care coordination, and work with dietitians, psychologists, and exercise specialists.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, GS-12

Advanced RDN role focused on older Veterans, with an expanded scope and leadership in geriatric nutrition. Federal benefits include pension, 401(k)-style plan, generous paid leave, and potential telework.

Employer: Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Provide emergency and urgent care for pets in an AAHA-accredited hospital. You’ll triage, stabilize, perform emergency procedures, and work closely with a seasoned support team.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners – Loving Family Animal Hospital

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time (4x10s + rotating Sat)

Pay: $22–$25/hour + up to $500 bonus

Hands-on assistant role in an AAHA clinic seeing dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and exotics. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience and want variety across surgery, dentistry, and outpatient care.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.53–$36.79/hour

Keep dialysis machines and water systems safe and running smoothly. Mixes solutions, performs water quality checks, and handles preventive maintenance with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Community Practice

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $40,000–$51,042 (by level)

Front-desk role handling check-in, scheduling, phones, and copays in a busy outpatient clinic. Good entry point into healthcare with strong university benefits and EPIC experience.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75/hour

Lead the tech team in a retail pharmacy while working as a full-time certified tech. You’ll manage workflow, scheduling, training, inventory, and help roll out new pharmacy services.

Employer: Hanger

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay (CO): $20–$23/hour + bonus + benefits

Front office role in an orthotics/prosthetics clinic. You’ll greet patients, verify insurance, collect payments, schedule follow-ups, and keep records accurate and up to date.

Employer: Not listed (PT clinic in Aurora)

Not listed (PT clinic in Aurora) Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time

Help patients work through their PT plans, document progress, and keep the gym space safe and organized. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) + match, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.