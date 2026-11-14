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Aurora
🏥 Aurora, CO Healthcare & Medical Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Aurora’s medical scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and vet hospitals. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), there’s a wide mix of roles hiring at solid pay.
Family Physician & Medical Director – Boulder Clinic (Open Rank)
- Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Department of Family Medicine
- Location: Based at UCHealth Family Medicine – Boulder, primary campus in Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time faculty (Sr. Instructor/Assistant/Associate/Professor)
- Salary: $195,000–$254,000 + $15,000 director stipend (rank-dependent)
Lead a hospital-based family medicine clinic while keeping your own continuity panel. Mix of leadership, teaching, and full-scope outpatient care with strong university benefits and generous PTO.
General Gastroenterology MD (Assistant/Associate/Professor)
- Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time faculty
- Salary: $320,000–$430,000 (by rank)
1.0 FTE academic GI role with a weekly mix of clinic and endoscopy, plus inpatient consults and call. Option to adjust clinical time for research, education, or leadership in a nationally ranked GI program.
(Duplicate Indeed posting not listed separately.)
Advanced Practice Provider – GI/Hepatology (NP/PA, Instructor)
- Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time faculty (Instructor)
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000
NP or PA role with ~80% outpatient and ~20% inpatient consults for general GI. You’ll manage your own panel, write orders and prescriptions, and work closely with a large academic GI team.
Clinical Pharmacist – Investigational Drug Services
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days only)
- Salary: $125,036–$187,555
Day-shift pharmacist role coordinating investigational drugs for pediatric clinical trials (oncology and non-oncology). No nights, weekends, or holidays, plus relocation help and strong 403(b) match.
RN – Hematology Clinic (Outpatient)
- Employer: UCHealth – Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time (72 hrs/2 weeks), days
- Pay: $33.61–$52.10/hour
Clinic-based RN role in hematology with no nights on the floor. You’ll coordinate complex care, educate patients, and benefit from UCHealth’s tuition support and retirement match.
Women’s Enterprise Float RN – Labor & Delivery (Traveler)
- Employer: UCHealth – Anschutz
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Part-time traveler (48 hrs/2 weeks)
- Pay: $50/hour + travel stipend/package
13-week L&D float contract with day/night shifts. Great if you have at least 1 year of RN experience plus ACLS/BLS and want traveler pay while staying Front Range–based.
RN – PRN Oncology (Float Aurora/Centennial)
- Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (The US Oncology Network)
- Location: Aurora & Centennial, CO
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $36–$46/hour (OCN incentive available)
PRN infusion/oncology nursing, floating between two clinics. You’ll administer chemo, manage central lines, and support patients through treatment with flexible hours.
Travel Radiology Technologist – Nights
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: 13-week travel contract
- Pay: Approx. $2,041/week (36 hrs/week, nights)
Night-shift X-ray tech contract with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good fit if you like fast-paced hospital imaging and travel stipends.
Travel RN – Pediatric Respiratory Unit
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Travel/contract RN
Provide specialized respiratory care to kids with acute and chronic lung issues. You’ll manage oxygen and nebulizer therapy, support ventilated patients, and work closely with RTs and physicians.
RN – Lifestyle Medicine / Nutrition Clinic
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado – Lifestyle Medicine Clinic
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (7:45am–5:15pm, rotating day off)
- Pay: $39.88–$59.82/hour
Outpatient RN role in a multidisciplinary clinic for kids with obesity, underweight, and related conditions. Lots of education, care coordination, and work with dietitians, psychologists, and exercise specialists.
Dietitian – Advanced Practice (Gerontological Nutrition)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, GS-12
Advanced RDN role focused on older Veterans, with an expanded scope and leadership in geriatric nutrition. Federal benefits include pension, 401(k)-style plan, generous paid leave, and potential telework.
Clinical ER Veterinarian (ER Doctor)
- Employer: Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Provide emergency and urgent care for pets in an AAHA-accredited hospital. You’ll triage, stabilize, perform emergency procedures, and work closely with a seasoned support team.
Veterinary Assistant – AAHA Small Animal/Exotics
- Employer: Western Veterinary Partners – Loving Family Animal Hospital
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time (4x10s + rotating Sat)
- Pay: $22–$25/hour + up to $500 bonus
Hands-on assistant role in an AAHA clinic seeing dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and exotics. Great if you have 3+ years’ experience and want variety across surgery, dentistry, and outpatient care.
Dialysis Biomedical Technician
- Employer: U.S. Renal Care
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.53–$36.79/hour
Keep dialysis machines and water systems safe and running smoothly. Mixes solutions, performs water quality checks, and handles preventive maintenance with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Patient Services Representative I–II – Aurora Wellness Community Health Center
- Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Community Practice
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $40,000–$51,042 (by level)
Front-desk role handling check-in, scheduling, phones, and copays in a busy outpatient clinic. Good entry point into healthcare with strong university benefits and EPIC experience.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$35.75/hour
Lead the tech team in a retail pharmacy while working as a full-time certified tech. You’ll manage workflow, scheduling, training, inventory, and help roll out new pharmacy services.
Patient Access Coordinator (Front Desk)
- Employer: Hanger
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (CO): $20–$23/hour + bonus + benefits
Front office role in an orthotics/prosthetics clinic. You’ll greet patients, verify insurance, collect payments, schedule follow-ups, and keep records accurate and up to date.
Physical Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Not listed (PT clinic in Aurora)
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Part-time
Help patients work through their PT plans, document progress, and keep the gym space safe and organized. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) + match, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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