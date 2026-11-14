Aurora’s tech scene is busy right now, from gaming ops to aerospace and electronics. Here are a few solid IT‑leaning roles worth a look this week.

Employer: JACKPOT

JACKPOT Location: Aurora / Denver, CO (onsite)

Type: Part-time (Saturday–Wednesday availability)

(Saturday–Wednesday availability) Pay: $21–$24/hour

Support day‑to‑day platform operations for an online lottery/gaming company: monitor systems, troubleshoot hardware and apps, review large datasets, and help improve processes. Great fit if you have 2+ years in data/ops/support, strong Excel skills, and want hands‑on experience with product and engineering teams.

Employer: Summit Interconnect, Inc.

Location: Aurora, CO (20100 E 32nd Pkwy #225)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm

Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm Pay: $22–$24/hour

Work with PCB data, CAD files, and BOMs to support high‑tech electronics manufacturing for aerospace and medical customers. You’ll review drawings and datasheets, fix data issues before production, and keep component libraries accurate. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and company events; ITAR requires U.S. person status.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Space

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, mid–senior (Level 4)

Pay range (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver/Aurora): $135,700 – $251,900/year

Lead and coordinate software development for critical space and defense missions: design, code, test, debug, and ensure software standards across the full lifecycle. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph, 5+ years’ experience, Linux skills, and a Security+ (or similar) cert. Strong benefits, career development, and flexible work arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Aurora employers are clearly investing in tech talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.