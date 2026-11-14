Aurora’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with big brands and smaller teams all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $22.00/hour (plus potential bonuses and premiums)

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly when they’re away. Good fit if you like auto parts, coaching others, and want career growth, benefits, and a promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.82 – $19.00/hour or services pay (plus tips; benefits for full-time)

Hands-on salon role doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside Ulta’s busy beauty store. Great if you have a cosmetology license, love trends, and want steady guests plus product sales to boost your income.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5540 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80015

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time; check listing for details)

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Help run a high-volume discount store: open/close, stock, cash handling, and leading associates. Good for someone with retail or grocery experience who doesn’t mind lifting and staying active all shift.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5334

Location: 3301 Tower Rd, Aurora, CO 80011

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

Pay: $18 – $31/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Work in the health and beauty aisles, stocking, merchandising, and helping shoppers find what they need. Comes with big-box benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive total rewards (salary + possible incentives; details in hiring process)

Front-line banking role helping walk-in and scheduled clients with everyday banking and digital tools. Good step if you have sales or customer service experience and want to move into financial services with strong training and benefits.

Employer: SAF North America

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based support role handling quotes, orders, and follow-up for technical B2B customers across North America. Ideal if you have 2+ years in inside sales or customer service, like working with details in CRM/ERP systems, and enjoy learning technical products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.