Aurora’s social services scene is busy right now, with hospitals, universities, and local agencies adding support roles. If you like helping people through tough moments, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Berkley Home Health Care (Berkley Palliative Care & Hospice)

Berkley Home Health Care (Berkley Palliative Care & Hospice) Location: Aurora, CO (hybrid, local travel)

(hybrid, local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $38.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

This role supports hospice patients and families with counseling, care planning, and resource connections across the Denver/Lakewood/Littleton area. Good fit if you’re an MSW or LCSW who wants manageable caseloads and a tight, interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Colorado School of Public Health (CHWE)

Location: Aurora, CO (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Part-time (50% FTE)

Pay: $25,500 – $32,000/year (50% FTE)

Deadline: Screening through November 18, 2026

Screening through Benefits: University medical, dental, vision, retirement (10% employer contribution), generous PTO, holidays, tuition benefits, ECO Pass

Help run a clean air and health study by doing home visits, setting up air filters and monitors, and supporting families in the San Luis Valley. Great for someone with community health/outreach or research experience, especially if you’re bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, days (80 hours per 2 weeks)

Pay: $21.49 – $27.94/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Funding: 5-year grant-funded role

5-year role Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid family leave, retirement with match, bonuses, tuition support, mental health resources

Walk alongside patients with opioid use disorder during and after hospital stays, helping them navigate treatment, build recovery plans, and connect to community resources. Best for someone with peer support certification and lived or work experience in recovery support.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.