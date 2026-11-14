Aurora has some very special cats looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend (or two!), these girls could be the perfect match.

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young adult (about 3 years)

Young adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby

Brown/Chocolate tabby Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Aurora, CO)

About Sassy:

Sassy is one of two loving sister cats who grew up with kids and were best friends with the family’s oldest child. She’s about 3 years old and has done well with children. Her current home also has dogs, and the stress from not getting along with them has caused some marking behavior. Her family reports this only started once the dogs began bothering the cats.

Sassy and her sister Tinkerbell are looking for a calmer, dog-free home where they can relax, feel safe, and get the affection and time they deserve. Her current family would love to see them go to a loving home together if possible.

👉 Meet Sassy and contact her current owner on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: One adoption fee for both sisters (bonded pair)

Shelter/Organization: Miami Animal Alliance - Colorado Chapter

About Jasmine:

Jasmine is part of a bonded sister pair: Jasmine & Magpie must be adopted together, and they share one adoption fee. Jasmine is described as the more outgoing, bubbly sister. She’s sweet, affectionate, and enjoys attention. She likes to snuggle, curl up in bed beside you, and soak up all the love you have to give.

These girls are already in Colorado and are looking for a patient, loving home that will welcome both sisters together.

Contact: Miami Animal Alliance - Colorado Chapter (via Adopt-a-Pet listing)

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: One adoption fee for both sisters (bonded pair)

Shelter/Organization: Miami Animal Alliance - Colorado Chapter

About MagPie/Mowki:

Magpie (also called Mowki) is the shy sister in this bonded pair. She wants to trust and be loved, but needs a bit more time and patience to feel safe. She and her sister Jasmine are closely bonded and are looking for a home together.

With a calm home and gentle people, Magpie has a good chance to blossom alongside her confident sister. If you enjoy helping a shy cat come out of her shell, this pair could be a wonderful fit.

Contact: Miami Animal Alliance - Colorado Chapter (via Adopt-a-Pet listing)

👉 View Magpie’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Aurora, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these lovely cats—or a bonded pair. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors so these girls can find the safe, loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.