Aurora’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options in operations, property management, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here with real growth potential.

Employer: Philip Morris International U.S.

Philip Morris International U.S. Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,000–$165,000/year

Lead a full production business unit, driving safety, quality, delivery, cost, and morale in a large manufacturing setting. This role is ideal if you have 5–8 years in manufacturing plus leadership experience and want to own performance, continuous improvement, and team development at a big scale.

Employer: Hunt Military Communities

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $30.50–$33.75/hour + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Support the Community Director in running a residential community that serves the military, from rent collection and reports to resident relations and staff oversight. Good fit if you have property leasing experience, some supervisory background, and like a mix of office work, site walks, and resident contact.

Employer: ServiceMaster DSI

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, in-office (with some work-from-home flexibility)

Full-time, in-office (with some work-from-home flexibility) Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Lead complex restoration and construction estimating using Xactimate and Symbility, with a clear path to build and manage your own team. Great if you have 5+ years of estimating experience and want steady, year-round work plus strong benefits in a purpose-driven, disaster-recovery environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Aurora employers often consider strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.