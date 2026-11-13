Aurora has some nice admin openings right now, from healthcare front desks to warehouse offices and a busy campus fitness center. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children’s Hospital Colorado Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week (Mon–Fri, 8-hour shifts between 7:00am–5:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8-hour shifts between 7:00am–5:00pm) Pay: $20.74–$31.11/hour, based on experience

You’ll be the main phone contact helping families schedule and update appointments, surgeries, and services. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of healthcare, admin, or customer service experience, like detailed data entry, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, bonuses, and more).

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center

Location: Aurora, CO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week) or Part-time

Pay: $37,944–$47,820/year (for 40 hrs/week; prorated for part-time)

Front desk role at a large campus fitness center: greeting members, checking people in, handling payments, and helping with scheduling and wayfinding. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of admin/customer service experience, like working with software and cash handling, and want university benefits (great leave, health plans, retirement, tuition benefit, RTD ECO pass).

Employer: American Lumper Services, LLC.

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Likely full-time, evening shift

Likely full-time, evening shift Pay: $21–$23/hour DOE, weekly pay

Hybrid role: about 60% in the warehouse (loading/unloading, sorting product) and 40% in the office (paperwork, copying, data entry, Excel). Good if you’re computer-savvy, can lift 50+ lbs, and like fast-paced work with growth potential. Includes health insurance (after 30 days), PTO, 401(k), and on-demand pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.