Aurora’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work. If you’ve got skills in the field or under the hood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Loenbro

Loenbro Location: Aurora / Front Range, CO (On-site)

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year (CO range)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Lead day-to-day electrical construction work on commercial and industrial projects, managing crews, subs, schedules, and safety. This is a senior field role with strong pay, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and room to grow if you’ve got 5+ years of construction leadership experience.

Employer: Mr. Rooter Plumbing

Location: Aurora / Denver Metro, CO (In person)

Salary: Commission-based, about $65,000 – $100,000+/year

Type: Full-time (weekends required)

Clear and diagnose drain issues across the Denver metro and Northern Colorado using jetters, cameras, and more. Commission pay means strong earners can break six figures, plus you get a company truck, tools provided, health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Goodyear

Location: 2889 Himalaya Road, Aurora, CO 80011

Salary: Up to $27/hour + $1/hour shift differential

Type: Full-time, Night shifts (2nd & 3rd)

Service delivery vans at a fleet site doing oil changes, tire work, brake repairs, and other preventative maintenance on evening and overnight shifts. Comes with full Goodyear benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) and ongoing training to move into more advanced repair work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Aurora employers are growing and often keep good candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.