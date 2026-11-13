Aurora’s higher-ed and research scene is busy right now, especially in finance and grants. If you like numbers, budgets, and supporting big science and medical projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Department of Ophthalmology

University of Colorado Anschutz – Location: Aurora, CO (remote in the U.S.)

Type: Part-time (up to 20 hours/week)

Pay: $32.16–$43.09 per hour

Help manage budgets, grants, and payroll funding for eye research labs while working remotely. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in finance/accounting, want flexible hours, and like detailed reconciliations and grant tracking.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Department of Orthopedics

University of Colorado Anschutz – Location: Aurora, CO (remote in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Senior: $59,012–$79,076; Principal: $67,864–$90,937

Lead the post-award side of basic science research grants, from project setup through closeout, with lots of Excel and financial reporting. This is a good move if you have 2–3+ years of post-award experience and want strong university benefits and long-term growth.

Employer: University of Colorado Anschutz – Cancer Center

University of Colorado Anschutz – Location: Aurora, CO (hybrid: 3 days/week on campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $73,765–$93,829

Manage a team handling clinical trial and grant finances for Colorado’s NCI-designated cancer center. Ideal if you have 4–6 years of grant/finance experience and want leadership responsibility plus robust university benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on levels and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.