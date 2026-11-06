🚌 Aurora, CO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Home-Daily Routes

Aurora’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both CDL A and B drivers. If you want steady miles, good pay, and to sleep in your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rex Nova Transportation, LLC

Rex Nova Transportation, LLC Location: Aurora, CO

Pay: $300 per day

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 5 PM–until done, night shift, home daily

This role is all about yard and shuttle moves—trailer movements, door assignments, and pre-trip checks. Good fit if you like a set yard, steady routine, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and vision.

Employer: Rex Nova Transportation, LLC

Rex Nova Transportation, LLC Location: Aurora, CO

Pay: From $400 per day, per driver

Type: Full-time, dedicated overnight team route, home daily, weekend nights off

Perfect for established teams who want high daily pay, a predictable overnight schedule, and to be home every day. Comes with 401(k) match, health benefits, paid sick time, and weekly pay.

Employer: Rex Nova Transportation, LLC

Rex Nova Transportation, LLC Location: Aurora, CO

Pay: From $315 per day

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, dedicated drop & hook, no-touch freight, overnight, home daily

If you like no-touch, drop & hook work with a steady lane, this line haul spot offers weekly pay, 401(k) match, and health benefits. Great for experienced mountain drivers who want consistency.

Employer: Rex Nova Transportation, LLC

Rex Nova Transportation, LLC Location: Aurora, CO

Pay: $220–$240 per day (flat rate)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, overnight, home daily, weekend nights off

Run overnight box truck routes with a predictable schedule and touch freight. Good match if you want steady work, company truck, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and paid training.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: 19600 E 32nd Pkwy, Aurora, CO

Pay: Average $83,184 annually , plus $5,000 sign-on bonus and up to $10,400 in performance incentives

, plus and up to Type: Full-time , local dedicated route, home daily , no-touch freight

Drive late-model trucks on a dedicated auto parts route to Wyoming , with about 5 drop-and-hooks per week and a Monday–Friday, 3:30 PM dispatch . Strong package with day-one paid vacation/holidays, retirement benefits, and full medical, dental, and vision .

, local dedicated route, , no-touch freight Drive late-model trucks on a , with about and a . Strong package with . Application window: Opens 10/15/26 – Closes 11/15/26

Employer: Mile Hi Express

Location: Aurora, CO

Pay: $26.00 per hour + overtime , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, local, Monday–Friday, early morning starts, home daily

Run refrigerated and frozen freight to warehouses across Colorado with no overnights and early finishes (typically 1–2 PM). Comes with 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays at a long-time, family-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local driving jobs in Aurora tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.