🛒 Aurora, CO Retail Roundup: Multiple Roles From $15.50–$31/hr

Aurora’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands are hiring across stores, gas stations, and shopping centers. Lots of options here whether you want steady full-time, flexible part-time, or a foot in the door to management.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 1200 S Abilene St, Aurora, CO 80012

1200 S Abilene St, Salary: $17.00/hr

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

If you like fast-paced work and chatting with customers, this front-end cashier role puts you at the heart of the store. You get flexible hours, an employee discount, and potential access to vision, dental, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours worked.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Aurora, CO

Salary: $18.85–$20.98/hr (good-faith range)

(good-faith range) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you know cars and like helping DIY customers solve problems. You’ll handle advanced parts lookups, battery installs, and be a key holder, with benefits and pay that reflect your automotive and retail experience.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 6472 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80016

6472 S Parker Rd, Salary: $15.50/hr

Type: Full-time

You’ll greet shoppers, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and help at the registers across departments like Shoes, Home, and more. Full-time perks include medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, sick time, and 401(k).

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 15291 E Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO 80014

15291 E Hampden Ave, Salary: $19.50–$21.00/hr

Type: Full-time

Step into a leadership track running a busy convenience store—hiring, scheduling, inventory, and P&L basics. Good move if you have retail experience and want to grow into a Store Manager role.

Employer: Bridge Property Management

Location: Aurora, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Internship / Entry-level leasing

This is a customer-facing role touring apartments, handling applications, and supporting resident events. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help) and is great for anyone interested in property management or sales.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Aurora, CO

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hr (targeted range)

(targeted range) Type: Full-time

Perfect if you love golf and gear. You’ll be the go-to expert helping athletes pick the right clubs and equipment, support training other teammates, and keep the golf area merchandised and ready.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5334

Walmart Supercenter #5334 Location: 3301 Tower Rd, Aurora, CO 80011

3301 Tower Rd, Salary: $18–$31/hr (plus possible premiums & incentives)

(plus possible premiums & incentives) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Run registers, help customers with questions, and keep lines moving. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1689

Walmart Supercenter #1689 Location: 5650 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80015

5650 S Chambers Rd, Salary: $18–$31/hr (plus possible premiums & incentives)

(plus possible premiums & incentives) Type: Full-time or Part-time

You’ll keep carts clean and ready, working mostly outside and on your feet. Same solid Walmart benefits, with mid and closing shifts available.

Employer: Circle K (Store 2709864)

Circle K (Store 2709864) Location: 298 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012

298 S Potomac St, Salary: $17.00–$17.50/hr + extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am with weekend availability

+ for 10pm–6am with weekend availability Type: Part-time, Overnight

Overnight customer service role running the register, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits options, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement make this strong for night owls.

Employer: American Greetings

American Greetings Route Locations: 16910 E Quincy Ave; 4271 S Buckley Rd; 6101 South Aurora Pkwy, Aurora, CO

16910 E Quincy Ave; 4271 S Buckley Rd; 6101 South Aurora Pkwy, Salary: $15.80/hr to start; $16.70/hr after 6 months ; $17.50/hr after 1 year

to start; ; Type: Part-time (avg ~5 hrs/week, more around holidays)

Work independently setting up and stocking greeting cards and party goods across several stores. Super flexible daytime schedule, paid training, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Aurora, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a small team, help hit sales goals, and keep the store running smoothly when the Store Manager is out. Comes with a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, education assistance, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Aurora retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.