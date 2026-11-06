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Aurora
🛒 Aurora, CO Retail Roundup: Multiple Roles From $15.50–$31/hr
9 days ago
Aurora’s retail scene is busy right now—big brands are hiring across stores, gas stations, and shopping centers. Lots of options here whether you want steady full-time, flexible part-time, or a foot in the door to management.
Seasonal Cashier Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 1200 S Abilene St, Aurora, CO 80012
- Salary: $17.00/hr
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
If you like fast-paced work and chatting with customers, this front-end cashier role puts you at the heart of the store. You get flexible hours, an employee discount, and potential access to vision, dental, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours worked.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 6513
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Salary: $18.85–$20.98/hr (good-faith range)
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you know cars and like helping DIY customers solve problems. You’ll handle advanced parts lookups, battery installs, and be a key holder, with benefits and pay that reflect your automotive and retail experience.
Retail Sales Associate – Full-Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 6472 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80016
- Salary: $15.50/hr
- Type: Full-time
You’ll greet shoppers, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and help at the registers across departments like Shoes, Home, and more. Full-time perks include medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, sick time, and 401(k).
Manager in Training
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 15291 E Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO 80014
- Salary: $19.50–$21.00/hr
- Type: Full-time
Step into a leadership track running a busy convenience store—hiring, scheduling, inventory, and P&L basics. Good move if you have retail experience and want to grow into a Store Manager role.
Leasing & Service Professional (Level 1)
- Employer: Bridge Property Management
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Internship / Entry-level leasing
This is a customer-facing role touring apartments, handling applications, and supporting resident events. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help) and is great for anyone interested in property management or sales.
Specialist – Golf
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hr (targeted range)
- Type: Full-time
Perfect if you love golf and gear. You’ll be the go-to expert helping athletes pick the right clubs and equipment, support training other teammates, and keep the golf area merchandised and ready.
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5334
- Location: 3301 Tower Rd, Aurora, CO 80011
- Salary: $18–$31/hr (plus possible premiums & incentives)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Run registers, help customers with questions, and keep lines moving. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Cart Attendant
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1689
- Location: 5650 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80015
- Salary: $18–$31/hr (plus possible premiums & incentives)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
You’ll keep carts clean and ready, working mostly outside and on your feet. Same solid Walmart benefits, with mid and closing shifts available.
Team Member – 3rd Shift (10pm–6am)
- Employer: Circle K (Store 2709864)
- Location: 298 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012
- Salary: $17.00–$17.50/hr + extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am with weekend availability
- Type: Part-time, Overnight
Overnight customer service role running the register, stocking, and keeping the store looking good. Weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits options, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement make this strong for night owls.
Support Merchandiser – Aurora, CO
- Employer: American Greetings
- Route Locations: 16910 E Quincy Ave; 4271 S Buckley Rd; 6101 South Aurora Pkwy, Aurora, CO
- Salary: $15.80/hr to start; $16.70/hr after 6 months; $17.50/hr after 1 year
- Type: Part-time (avg ~5 hrs/week, more around holidays)
Work independently setting up and stocking greeting cards and party goods across several stores. Super flexible daytime schedule, paid training, and 401(k) with company match.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a small team, help hit sales goals, and keep the store running smoothly when the Store Manager is out. Comes with a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, education assistance, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible full-time staff.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Aurora retail roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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