🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Aurora — Furniture, Food & Art

Aurora neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from food staples to home decor and furniture. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for you or someone you know.

Item: Free bread and Top Ramen

Condition: Not stated

Location: By the mailboxes off S Haleyville Way and S Gold Bug Way, Harvest Ridge neighborhood, Murphy Creek, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Free food items set out by the neighborhood mailboxes in Harvest Ridge. The poster notes these are by the mailboxes off S Haleyville Way and S Gold Bug Way, so you can walk or drive by and see what’s still available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free cabinet

Condition: Not stated

Location: Harvest Ridge, Murphy Creek, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Free cabinet available in the Harvest Ridge area of Murphy Creek. The poster asks you to message them on Nextdoor for pickup info, so be sure you have a way to transport it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two framed floral tapestry art pieces (embroidered)

Condition: Described as beautiful, intricate design

Location: Tollgate Overlook, near Mississippi Ave & Tower Rd, Aurora, CO

Pickup: Porch pickup — poster will text you the exact address

Source: nextdoor.com

Two pieces of embroidered floral tapestry art, already framed and ready to hang. The design is described as beautiful and intricate, great for adding a decorative touch to your home. For pickup, the poster asks that you provide your phone number so they can text you the address for porch pickup near Mississippi & Tower.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige sofa and four chairs

Condition: Described as comfortable; includes decorative pillows and dark wood accents

Location: Meadowood, Aurora, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of living room furniture in Meadowood: a comfortable beige sofa with decorative pillows and dark wood accents, plus four chairs. A nice free upgrade if you’re setting up a new place or refreshing your seating. Make sure you have help and a vehicle big enough for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Aurora tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.