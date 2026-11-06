🚨 Second-degree murder charge filed in Aurora shooting

🚨 Murder charge filed in Aurora fatal shooting

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a second-degree murder (F2) charge against 30-year-old Edin Yanez-Orellana.

The charge is connected to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Yefferson Contreras-Colina on October 28, 2026, in the 1900 block of North Blackhawk Street in Aurora.

The case, number 2026CR002930, has been filed in Adams County District Court.

The DA’s Office notes that this filing is a formal accusation only. Under Colorado law, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.