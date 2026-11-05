🎓 Aurora, CO Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From Classrooms to Course Ops

Aurora’s education scene is busy right now, from charter schools to district programs and even a unique dog-focused training center. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Paw Prosper (Canine Rehabilitation Institute)

Paw Prosper (Canine Rehabilitation Institute) Location: Aurora, CO 80011 (in-person at Denver HQ, must commute from Aurora)

(in-person at Denver HQ, must commute from Aurora) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $65,000–$70,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, professional development

You run the full on-site experience for multi-day veterinary/rehab courses: facility setup, student support, instructor logistics, dog handling, and catering. Great fit if you love detailed event-style work, are comfortable around dogs all day, and don’t mind longer 3–4 day stretches during course weeks.

Employer: Cherry Creek School District – Extended Childcare Services

Location: 17373 E Lehigh Pl, Aurora, CO 80013

Type: Full-time (school-year schedule), ~4 hours per day

Apply by: 11/12/2026, 11:00 PM

Support students in a structured before- and after-school program at Cimarron Elementary. This is a good option if you want steady hours with kids, likely split between morning and afternoon, and prefer a role focused on supervision, enrichment, and daily routines rather than full classroom teaching.

Employer: Global Village Academy (language-immersion charter school)

(language-immersion charter school) Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Teach and support students with IEPs in a global, language-immersion setting. You’ll write and implement IEPs, track progress, collaborate with families and staff, and help students build both academic and life skills—ideal if you hold a CO Special Education Teacher License and want a part-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.